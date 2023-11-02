Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres named 2023 Silver Slugger finalists

With the World Series completed, the MLB end-of-year awards will start to be announced in the coming weeks, including the Silver Sluggers.

Thursday, MLB announced the finalists for the 2023 Silver Slugger awards for each position and two Yankees made the cut. Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres will represent the Yankees at their respective positions this year and they have a good shot.

Judge, who is the reigning AL MVP and won his third Silver Slugger last season, is up for the award once again. The Yankee Captain slashed .267/.406/1.019 with 37 home runs and 75 RBI in just 106 games played after he injured his toe running into an outfield wall against the Dodgers in early June.

He’ll be opposed by Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays, Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers, Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox, Anthony Santander of the Baltimore Orioles, the Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez and Kyle Tucker of the Houston Astros.

Torres had one of his best seasons of his career in 2023 and he’s being recognized for it. In 158 games, Torres slashed .273/.347/.800 with 25 home runs and 68 RBI.

The 26-year-old will be opposed by the Angels’ Brandon Drury and Marcus Semien of the Rangers.

MLB will announce the winners Thursday, Nov. 9.