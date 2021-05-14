Yankees' Aaron Hicks has torn tendon sheath in left wrist

Alex Smith
·1 min read
Aaron Hicks on deck looking at camera
Aaron Hicks on deck looking at camera

Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced on Friday that center fielder Aaron Hicks has torn the tendon sheath in his left wrist, and while the recovery timeline is not currently certain, surgery could be an option.

“So the MRI did reveal that he tore the sheath that holds the tendon in place. So he started some medicine and we’ll see how he responds today and the next couple of days to the medicine,” Boone said. “Sometimes that works and it kind of declares itself at that point, but it could also – surgery could be on the table at some point as well, but we won’t know that for a couple of days.

“He started the medicine yesterday, we’ll kind of get through treatments and see how he’s doing at the end of today. Could make a potential IL decision, which could end up being a short-term decision, but there’s also the potential that he could be in play this weekend if it’s moving in the right direction. I guess that’s a little vague, but it’s kind of fluid and we’re kind of just paying attention closely here over the next 12, 24, 36 hours.”

Hicks has not played since Wednesday’s game against Tampa Bay. He was originally in Thursday’s lineup, but was scratched late.

In 32 games this season, the 31-year-old veteran is slashing just .194/.294.333 with four home runs and 14 RBI.

Brett Gardner will get the start in center field in Hicks’ place on Friday night in Baltimore.

