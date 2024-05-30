Yankees' Aaron Boone talks ejection after Juan Soto interference call

Yankees manager Aaron Boone had to watch Wednesday's game against the Angels from the visiting clubhouse thanks to an interference call that probably should not have been called.

In the first inning, New York had the bases loaded with zero outs. Giancarlo Stanton popped up to shortstop Zach Neto who misjudged the ball and had to back up to camp under it. Juan Soto, who was at second, attempted to get back to the bag but Neto's backtrack caused a collision. Second base umpire Vic Carapazza called interference on Soto and two outs were awarded to the Angels.

"Obviously, a wonky play," Boone said of the interference call. "I don't know what Juan's... you could say better get there, but once he commits to get in there, and he's trying to stay out of the way, like, if Neto catches it, he might catch it on the bag for a double play. It's like, where do you go? So, obviously a tough way to start things when you load the bases there in the first inning and you got a really good pitcher on the ropes there. But by the letter of the law, probably the right call."

This ruling was similar to the one that ended the White Sox/Orioles game, in a controversial fashion, on May 23 led to Baltimore's win.

Chicago was told by MLB that the wrong call was made and Boone was asked if Wednesday's was similar.

"The sequence matters. There's some nuance and Judgment that can go in there," he explained. "This was obviously different in that there was contact and Neto clearly hit him and affected the play. But it's something that hopefully maybe can get revisited a little bit.

"Juan's in jeopardy of getting doubled off there, if he doesn't get there and if you don't nail the get back in the right exact way he just got stuck with Neto, probably misjudging a little bit and backing into them. So, what are you to do as a runner there?"

The explanation given to Boone was that Soto's foot was not on the bag yet when the contact occurred.

The Yankees skipper did concede that by the letter of the rule, the call was technically right but it was "just a kind of a crappy situation to be in as a runner."

Luckily for Boone and the Yankees, the call didn't affect the outcome as New York defeated the Angels, 2-1.

Aside from watching the game in the clubhouse, Boone was pleased to see Luis Gil's eight innings of one-run ball, and Alex Verdugo and Anthony Volpe's heroics. With the win, the Yankees improved to 38-19 and are 1.5 games in front of the Orioles for first place in the American League East.