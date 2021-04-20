Yankees' Aaron Hicks could sit series against Braves to work on mechanics

Hicks smirks after K on road, betting lefty third base side

The Yankees have a bit of a shakeup in their lineup on Tuesday, and one move seems like it might be extended beyond just one game.

Aaron Hicks is out of the lineup, as he is in a 1-for-15 slide. Before going 3-for-4 against Toronto on April 13, he had been 4-for-31 (.129) on the year.

Manager Aaron Boone said it's to work on some mechanical issues the center fielder has been having at the plate, and that Hicks could "potentially" sit on Wednesday.

“I think there’s a part of him that wants to play his way through it. I totally get that. ... But I think it’s important to keep the bench going a little bit while giving Aaron chance to step back and work on some things," Boone told reporters via Zoom. "I think sometimes when you go through a bit of a struggle, a little step back and exhale a little bit can sometimes reset you.

"It's nothing drastic. It's more just -- I know there's probably a couple different drills they're doing. Showing him some things, going through with him his strengths report, things he does really well. ... But really, kinda just, more taking a step back. It's not going down there and doing 100 drills and hitting for hours. That's not the answer. It's really just reminding him, getting him to really lock in and focus on what truly are his strengths. But then just trying to help get him to that point of go out there and play now. Go out there and be Aaron Hicks, and play.

"And when he's doing that, he's a bear. He's gonna be one of the poster childs for the way we control the strike zone, and he will get there."

Boone also said that he wants to get Mike Tauchman, who has just eight plate appearances, some time.

Of course, it's not just Hicks struggling at the plate.

The Yankees' team batting average of .210 is the fifth-worst in baseball, and including Jay Bruce (who retired after Sunday's game), seven Yankees are hitting under .200. DJ LeMahieu's team-leading average is just .286.

Certainly, plenty of the struggles are physical, but Boone said at this point, there is a mental aspect.

“I think it sometimes can go a little hand in hand," Boone said. "When you don’t get those results in the early days, and you’re not winning a lot of games. I think sometimes the brain certainly creeps in, and it can be mental, because sometimes, you can want it a little too much, and that’s when you go outside yourself. [You] go out and try to do a little more than what you’re capable of instead of trust in your teammates, trust in the at-bat quality, because I know once we start really controlling zone the way we’re capable of, then the slug will follow.”