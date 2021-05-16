Yankees' Aaron Boone says Aaron Hicks will head to IL, surgery still on the table

Yankees Aaron Hicks jogs

On Friday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced that Aaron Hicks has a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist. Boone said after the team's win on Saturday night that the outfielder is now heading to the IL.

Boone was asked after the game if Hicks was available to play against the Orioles, and gave an update on his situation.

"Probably would've stayed away, in Hicks' case, he's gonna be going to the IL and then we'll kind of decide the course of action from there," Boone said. "He would've been available in an emergency situation, defensively or something. Possibly G [Giancarlo Stanton] if it got real weird, but I was doing all I could to stay away from both guys."



Hicks has not played since Wednesday’s game against Tampa Bay. He was originally in Thursday’s lineup, but was scratched late.



"He's doing better, like it's less pain and stuff in there I think as a result of the medicine," Boone said. "When he tried to swing from even both sides of the plate today it wasn't what we're looking for, and he's looking for."

In 32 games this season, the 31-year-old veteran is slashing just .194/.294.333 with four home runs and 14 RBI.

"We'll see the course of action now over the next couple of days," Boone said. "Surgery still certainly on the table, but that hasn't been finalized either. First step is he is gonna go on the IL."