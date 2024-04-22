Yankees’ Aaron Boone immediately ejected vs. A’s, appears to blame fan for enraging home plate ump in 2-0 loss

NEW YORK — Aaron Boone received a quick hook on Monday, as the Yankees manager was ejected just two batters into the team’s series-opening 2-0 loss to the Athletics at Yankee Stadium.

It all started when A’s leadoff man Esteury Ruiz got hit by a pitch on his back foot to start the game. As the slider grazed the center fielder’s foot, Ruiz also checked his swing. Home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt then motioned toward the first base umpire, John Tumpane, who signaled that Ruiz did not swing.

Boone, confused over the call, appeared to want the hit-by-pitch checked as well, and he made his wishes known. After the next pitch, a strike to Tyler Nevin, a fiery Wendelstedt informed Boone that he did check on the hit-by-pitch.

“You’re yelling at me,” Wendelstedt, overheard on the YES Network broadcast, barked at Boone. “I did what I was supposed to do and checked. I’m looking for him to get hit by the pitch. You got anything else to say, you’re gone.”

From there, multiple camera angles showed Boone staying quiet as he perched himself on the top step of the dugout. However, a fan in a blue pullover sitting directly behind Boone appeared to say something that Wendelstedt took exception to.

The umpire immediately ejected the manager, who became enraged as he tried to explain that he hadn’t said anything. Boone and bench coach Brad Ausmus even pointed toward the stands, while other fans pointed at the man in blue.

“Aaron, you’re done,” Wendelstedt screamed. “I don’t care who said it. You’re gone.”

“What do you mean you don’t care? I did not say a word! It was over by the dugout,” Boone replied before letting out some profanity. “I didn’t say anything. I did not say anything, Hunter!”

More curse words followed from Boone, but Wendelstedt had already made up his mind.

Meanwhile, the Daily News and other news outlets tried to speak with the fan in question. However, reporters were repeatedly denied access to the Legends Suite, the section that includes seats behind the dugout.

Boone has been ejected twice this season. He leads skippers with 34 ejections since becoming the Yankees’ manager in 2018.

With Boone watching from his office, Carlos Rodón surrendered just one hit while completing seven innings for the first time as a Yankee.

All of the lefty’s frames were scoreless. Rodón also walked two and struck out four over 92 pitches.

Rodón now has a 2.70 ERA this season. While going deep into games had been an issue prior to Monday, he’s looked far better than the injury-riddled pitcher who recorded a 6.85 ERA last season.

While Rodón shoved, the Yankees’ offense sputtered against JP Sears, a pitcher the team traded to Oakland in the ill-fated 2022 Frankie Montas deal.

Sears, another southpaw, blanked the Bombers for six innings while limiting them to one hit. He also struck out seven while issuing one walk over 91 pitches.

No runs were scored until the ninth inning. That’s when Oakland’s Zack Gelof blasted a two-run shot off Victor González, who had earned a save on Sunday.

Instead of answering back, the Yankees remained lifeless in the bottom of the inning against the flame-throwing Mason Miller. With the poor offensive showing, the team fell to 15-8 on the season.

