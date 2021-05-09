Yankees' Aaron Boone updates on Luke Voit, Gio Urshela ahead of series with Rays

Yankees Luke Voit staring spring training

Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke to media on Sunday morning before the team's series finale with the Washington Nationals and gave some injury updates on Gio Urshela and Luke Voit.



Urshela suffered a knee injury during Thursday's game against the Houston Astros and received an MRI following the loss. Urshela has likely avoided an IL stint and could possibly be back in the lineup on Tuesday against the Rays.

"That's the hope, he's gonna go through some baseball activities today and kind of get him going," Boone said. "I know he's probably started the process of getting going today. So we'll see how he responds today and then see, obviously with the off day tomorrow, and see where we're at then."

Voit started his rehab process in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this past week, and smashed his second homer of the week on Saturday. Boone said plan is still for him to be ready for the team's upcoming road trip.

"Yes, yes, think he's DH-ing again today and we could possibly have him from there," Boone said.

"He obviously is an impact hitter, an impact bat, and adds a little bit more length and a little bit more heaviness to our lineup," Boone said. "It'll be good to get him back, feel like he's in a good spot physically. He's been able to rack up a lot of live at-bats now here this past week, looking forward to getting him for sure."

Slugger Aaron Judge has been in a slump as of late, going 0-for-16 with 11 strikeouts before a ninth inning single on Saturday night. Boone said Judge is healthy and the team is being "proactive," so he'll get the day off as they prepare for a tough series with the Rays this week.



"He's ok, again just trying to be proactive and keep him going with obviously an off day tomorrow and then starting a long stretch," Boone said. "Long day yesterday obviously, hopefully this is something that keeps him strong physically."