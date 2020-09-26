Yankees' Aaron Boone gets tossed after arguing Aaron Judge strikeout call

Home plate umpire John Tumpane ejected Yankees manager Aaron Boone during the first inning of Friday's game against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium after a questionable called strike three on RF Aaron Judge.

One pitch into CF Aaron Hicks' at-bat -- the third hitter in the lineup, a spot after Judge -- Tumpane called a low first strike.

After turning to Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara, Tumpane spun right, ripped off his mask and signaled an ejection.



"Aaron, get out of here," he said.



Boone emerged from the dugout and got in Tumpane's face.

"That guy's got a good f-----g sinker, but those pitches are not f-----g strikes," Boone said of Alcantara as he pointed his right index finger to the home plate and in Tumpane's face.

After a leadoff groundout to short by DJ LeMahieu, the Yankees saw Judge go down on the called strike three, in a 3-2 count.

Hicks later worked a full count, too, but got the walk.

With two outs and Hicks on first, DH Giancarlo Stanton worked the count full but struck out swinging, ending the inning.

The Yankees trailed by three runs after the first inning.

LHP J.A. Happ surrendered a two-out, three-run homer to right by Garrett Cooper that put the Marlins up 3-0.