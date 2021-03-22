Yankees' Aaron Boone doesn't expect Miguel Andujar to be ready for games soon

Miguel Andujar

It may be safe to say that Miguel Andujar won't be making the Opening Day roster for the Yankees after manager Aaron Boone's latest update.

Dealing with nerve irritation in his right hand and wrist, Andujar was fielding balls on Monday during his workout, but he wasn't making any throws. He also isn't hitting at all.

Because of that, Boone said Andujar shouldn't be expected to play in any spring tune-up games with only a few left before the regular season begins next Thursday.

It's a tough break for Andujar, who went 3-for-15 from the plate in his spring at-bats this year. The 26-year-old has been shut out of a regular role on the team when he is healthy, and now that he isn't, he has another obstacle to overcome.

If Andujar was playing regularly this spring, he still may not have made the club because of the way it's constructed at the moment. Gio Urshela remains the Yanks' third baseman and Andujar still needs work in the outfield before he's a reliable option there. And even then, Mike Tauchman and Jay Bruce have proven to be solid options there this spring.

When Andujar returns healthy, what his future holds with the Yankees will continue to be a storyline.

