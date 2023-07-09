Yankees’ Aaron Boone discusses questionable decision to pull Domingo German in loss to Cubs

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German (0) pitches in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium / Wendell Cruz - USA TODAY Sports

After struggling in his last few starts, aside from his perfect game against the Athletics, Yankees right-hander Domingo German put together a solid outing on Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Cubs.

German was cruising early on, allowing just one baserunner and striking out four the first time through the order. He didn’t allow a hit until Seiya Suzuki crushed a game-tying solo home run leading off the top of the fifth.

German rebounded after that, retiring the next three hitters in order. He issued a leadoff walk in the sixth, but picked up two more strikeouts to help him work his way out of danger.

After the Yankees handed him a 4-1 lead, German returned to the mound for the top of the seventh. He issued a leadoff walk to Ian Happ and then was pulled from the outing having thrown just 74 pitches.

Ian Hamilton and Tommy Kahnle were betrayed by the Yanks defense, but they combined to allow the Cubs to tie the game. New York went on to use six different relievers, and Chicago scored six unanswered runs to take the first-half finale 7-4.

Postgame, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said it’s “fair” to question why he took German out of the game with so little pitches.

The skipper went on to explain that he simply felt it was time to pull the right-hander and he wanted to get German “out of there on a real high note heading into the second half.”

While German understood it’s ultimately Boone’s decision, he felt he could’ve kept going.

“Of course, I’m feeling healthy and ready to pitch in games like this,” the righty said through a translator. “But at the end of the day it comes down to a decision that Boone makes and he has the matters to do so.”

After allowing just the one run on three hits while striking out nine over six strong innings, the 30-year-old heads into the All Star break with a 4.32 ERA and 1.07 WHIP through 17 starts this season.

Overall, German is happy with how the first-half went and he’s hoping to be able to carry this success into the second-half.

“When you look at the first half, a lot of ups and downs throughout," he said. "At the same time, as a group we’ve been able to stay united and positive. The amount of work that we’ve put in, it’s top notch.

“Now we get an opportunity to start the second half next week and we’re going to do the same and try to find more consistency.”