Yankees' Aaron Boone discusses Miguel Andujar's opportunity to play first base with Luke Voit still out

Miguel Andujar

Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke to media on Monday ahead of the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles, and gave updates on Miguel Andujar and slugger Luke Voit.

Andujar had been dealing with a nerve issue in his hand and wrist, but was recently reinstated from the 10-day IL and optioned to the Alternate Site.

"Yeah he should be," Boone said. "I'm not sure exactly how it works intake, if he's in there today, but I know he's in Scranton today. Yeah he was able to get in a couple games in spring training, and got a couple of at-bats, and it's been a steady progression of him getting back to where he's swinging. So now's it's about starting to get regular reps and starting a season essentially for him."

Andujar has played 149 games of his career at third base, while also playing 31 games as a DH and another 14 games in the outfield. Boone sees this time as a good opportunity for 26-year-old to get some work in at first base while Voit is still recovering from a partial meniscus tear in his knee.

"He'll still be bouncing around, because he hasn't done a tone of first base and with [Mike] Ford being up here and with Voit having not starting games down there yet, it's probably a good week to get him some first base reps where he can get some regular reps there. Then as the rosters change or whenever or Voit starts taking at-bats along with [Chris] Gittens, then we'll start getting him more regular reps at third base, even left field a little bit. This first week there'll be a little bit of focus on some first base things."

Voit had knee surgery at the end of March, hoping to make his return to the field as soon as possible. Boone mentioned that he's begun swinging and running as he gets ready for the next step in his rehab.

"He is hitting, he's actually running outside today for the first time," Boone said. "He's ready to take that next step and be outside. I'm not sure exactly when he'll have live at-bats, but yes, he's essentially going and really starting to ramp up now."