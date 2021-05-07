Yankees' Aaron Boone discusses decision to put Miguel Andujar at first base

Miguel Andujar practicing at first base in 2020 summer camp

With some injuries on their plate, the Yankees made the decision to call up Miguel Andujar and start him at first base on Friday against the Washington Nationals.

Andujar has been working at first base, but has not appeared there in an MLB game yet in his career.

Manager Aaron Boone said he "went back and forth" with a couple of options, but settled on putting Andujar at first for the first time in the big leagues.

“Just like the alignment," Boone told reporters on Friday. "He actually spent last week doing most of his work at first base leading into the season, when he obviously went up and met the team in Triple-A, played there last night, at least started there and then moved to third. I was considering either DJ [LeMahieu] at first, and Miggy at third, or vice versa, this is what I settled on...

"We kinda had him work over there pretty steadily last week just so he can get enough reps just in case a situation like this presented itself, so he’s been doing good over there"



Andujar seemingly lost his job as the every day third baseman when he suffered a torn rotator cuff in early 2019, and Gio Urshela burst onto the scene not only with an elite glove, but comparable - and some better - offensive numbers than Andujar's close-to Rookie of the Year campaign in 2018.

Because of that, it's been difficult to get Andujar ample playing time in the big leagues - he played in just 21 out of 60 games last season.

That's why the Yankees have tried other positions for Andujar to get work.

“That’s something that certainly can be a challenge for some people..." said Boone. "Miggy’s kind of a unique situation in that he was essentially Rookie of the Year his first year and then has missed a lot of time with injury, and then obviously last year being up and down a little bit."

But Yankees feel the talent is there, and he can make an immediate impact.

"I think it’s important for Miggy to play," Boone said, "and right now, obviously, we have a need and know what he’s certainly capable of and hopefully he can impact us tonight.”