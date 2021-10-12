Yankees' Aaron Boone 'could emerge' in Padres' manager search, per report citing 'industry speculation'

Aaron Boone arms folded dugout cropped

Yankees manager Aaron Boone "could emerge as a viable candidate for the San Diego Padres" if he does not renew his expiring contract and leaves New York, according to a report Monday on Twitter by ESPN's Buster Olney.

"The Yankees haven't announced what their intentions are with Manager Aaron Boone, whose contract expires right after the World Series," Olney said in a tweet. "He can be a free agent then, and there is industry speculation he could emerge as a viable candidate for the San Diego Padres if he leaves NYY."

"The Padres' leadership has been asking around about possible candidates such as Ron Washington, Bruce Bochy, Buck Showalter, and there is curiosity about whether Boone will be available," Olney said in a second tweet.



As a first-time MLB manager, the 48-year-old Boone went 546-328 in four seasons from 2018-21. The Yankees' 2021 campaign ended last Tuesday with a 6-2 loss at the Boston Red Sox, a result that left questions about Boone's future.

"I'll walk out of here tonight proud of what a lot of people have done here since I've been here," said Boone, who went 92-70 in 2021. "It's a group and a shared effort. I love going to battle with all these guys, players, coaches, support staff, front office, so we'll see what happens on that front. But whatever does happen, I'm at peace with and I know that I can hold my head high."



The Padres fired Jayce Tingler last Wednesday after two seasons as San Diego's manager, including a 79-83 finish in 2021. Tingler, 40, posted a 116-106 mark from 2020-21.