Yankees’ Aaron Boone admits mistake bringing in Clayton Andrews in loss to Mariners

The Yankees fell to the Mariners for the second straight game on Tuesday night, and while there was plenty of blame to go around, one curious bullpen decision made by manager Aaron Boone took center stage.

After Gleyber Torres’ three-run home run cut the Yankees’ deficit to 4-3 in the seventh, Boone decided to start the eighth inning with recently called-up lefty Clayton Andrews. The southpaw was on the team for Ian Hamilton, who was placed on the COVID IL earlier in the week.

Andrews had made just four major league appearances before Tuesday night -- all last season with the Brewers -- so it was a curious spot to bring him in. Andrews was warming up in the bottom of the seventh when the score was still 4-0, but once the game got tighter Boone stuck with the lefty who was already warmed up.

“I liked the lane for him,” Boone said after the game. “Simple as that.”

Boone explained that the “lane” he’s referring to is having Andrews go up against the lefty Luke Raley and then turn Cal Raleigh to the right side. Unfortunately, Boone’s plan didn’t work out as Raley sent Andrew’s first pitch in a Yankees uniform into the right-field seats to put the Mariners up 5-3.

After two batters, Boone pulled Andrews for Nick Burdi. When asked if Burdi was the pitcher who was in consideration to start the eighth, Boone said it was actually Caleb Ferguson, which the longtime Yankees manager admitted was a mistake on his part.

“The case there is to bring in [Caleb Ferguson] there,” Boone explained. “Which in hindsight I probably should've done.”

Ferguson, another lefty, hasn’t been great in his first season with the Yankees after being traded from the Dodgers. In 21 appearances, the 27-year-old has pitched to a 5.29 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP.

Again, there were a few reasons the Yankees lost their first back-to-back games since late April. The offense didn’t get going until late, and the bullpen, which has been great all season, gave up four runs in four innings.

So while Andrews’ home run may have sapped any momentum the Yankees had after their three-run seventh, it didn’t guarantee they would keep Seattle to just four runs.

Fortunately for Boone and the Yankees, Tommy Kahnle is expected to be activated Wednesday. To make room for Kahnle, New York optioned Andrews back to Triple-A after Tuesday’s loss.