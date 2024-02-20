Yankees 26-man roster prediction 2.0 for 2024 season

The Yankees have reported to spring training and are revving up for the 2024 season.

While there are still position battles to be decided this spring, the roster is largely set thanks to free agent signings and trades made by GM Brian Cashman.

However, since our way too early prediction for the Yankees' 26-man roster in late January, Cashman made even more moves, and there were some injuries heading into camp that will affect the roster.

The big addition was left-hander Caleb Ferguson from the Dodgers -- the second southpaw acquired from Los Angeles this offseason.

Cashman's bullpen additions via the trade market have set the Yanks up to have a powerful 'pen yet again, and although the starting rotation feels like it's lacking another arm, there are still available pitchers out there.



Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery remain free agents, but it seems unlikely the Yankees will be signing them.

With all that said, here is our second Yankees 26-man roster prediction for the 2024 season…



Starting Lineup

Jose Trevino: C

Anthony Rizzo: 1B

Gleyber Torres: 2B

Anthony Volpe: SS

DJ LeMahieu: 3B

Alex Verdugo: LF

Aaron Judge: CF

Juan Soto: RF

Giancarlo Stanton: DH

This won’t be how the order of the lineup will look, but these are the names Yankees fans should expect to see on a daily basis.

The only question mark in this lineup is Trevino, who is expected to miss some time in spring training due to a sore calf. While the Yanks expect their backstop to return before Opening Day, leg injuries are always tricky.

Rizzo, after missing the final two months of the 2023 season due to post-concussion symptoms, said that injury is "behind him" so we can expect to pencil him in at first base for 140-plus games.



Apr 21, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino (39) makes a throw to first in the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

A storyline we're following this spring is how the infield and outfield deployments will look in actual games. While we discussed the potential alignments in detail in our last roster prediction, we're pretty confident the above will be how it looks most of the time.

Stanton hopes his slimmer physique will help him avoid the IL this season and keep him at DH -- and perhaps in the outfield every once in a while. LeMahieu, while not the perfect defensive third baseman, will be forced to play at the hot corner with Volpe, Torres and Rizzo rounding out the infield.



Rotation

Gerrit Cole: RHP

Carlos Rodon: LHP

Marcus Stroman: RHP

Nestor Cortes: LHP

Clarke Schmidt: RHP

The starting rotation remains the same.

Unless a deal for Snell or Montgomery becomes reality, this will be the starting five to start the 2024 season.

SNY's Andy Martino recently reported that there has been "no momentum" between the reigning NL Cy Young winner and the Yanks.

The same goes for the Yanks and Montgomery, despite interest earlier this winter.

Perhaps Snell and/or Montgomery lower their asking prices, but until they do, the Yankees rotation is set and it's just about the depth behind them for the inevitable injury or two -- or three.

Feb 19, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) participates in spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Gil remains an option even coming off of Tommy John surgery, while the recently re-signed Luke Weaver will also get some looks this spring. And then we have some of the young prospects in the system.

The organization continues to praise Will Warren, who is the closest to making the jump, while Chase Hampton and Clayton Beeter are also working to show what they can do, although both seem like long shots to be called on early for a spot start.



Bullpen

Clay Holmes: RHP

Jonathan Loaisiga: RHP

Tommy Kahnle: RHP

Ian Hamilton: RHP

Ron Marinaccio: RHP

Victor Gonzalez : LHP

Caleb Ferguson: LHP

Luke Weaver: RHP

Aside from Ferguson, there will be another change to the bullpen.

At the start of camp, it was revealed that Scott Effross, who was rehabbing from Tommy John, had back surgery over the winter and won't be available until the summer.

Getting Effross as essentially a midseason pickup could boost the bullpen, but to start the season that leaves a spot open for many of the pitchers in camp. The Yanks have picked up a few arms like McKinley Moore, but I feel the spot goes to Marinaccio.

After an impressive rookie season, Marinaccio took a step back in 2023, but news out of camp shows a more confident righty. He does have one more option left, so it's conceivable that he starts in the minors, but unless another name emerges from spring training, it should be Marinaccio's job to lose.



Bench

Trent Grisham: OF

Oswaldo Cabrera: INF/OF

Austin Wells: C

Oswald Peraza: INF

Like the rotation, the bench will likely remain the same. Unless a trade is made, or he has a bad spring for the second consecutive year, Peraza will make the Opening Day roster as a defensive replacement for LeMahieu at third or as a pinch-runner.

Cabrera continues to give the Yanks flexibility in the infield and outfield, and Grisham will be the first defensive replacement off the bench in the later innings.

Again, barring injury, Trevino will be the Opening Day starter. However, Wells should be the backup if he shows the team he can play solid defense and handle major league pitching. There's a good chance of that happening, so expect the prospect to make the roster.