Yankees 26-man roster prediction 3.0 for 2021 MLB season

It’s almost that time once again, folks. Opening Day is right around the corner.

The Yankees have been playing well this spring, and because of that, tough roster decisions still lie ahead for the pinstripes.

What will GM Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone, and the rest of the staff decide is the best 26-man group to start the 2021 MLB season? Let’s take another crack at it before it is announced in the coming days...

STARTING LINEUP

2B DJ LeMahieu

RF Aaron Judge

CF Aaron Hicks

DH Giancarlo Stanton

1B Luke Voit

SS Gleyber Torres

C Gary Sanchez

3B Gio Urshela

LF Clint Frazier

This is this writer’s version of the starting nine for the Yanks on Opening Day, and depending on health, most nights in the 162-game marathon.

Boone has noted the want to put LeMahieu in the one hole and leave Hicks in the three hole to put a lefty (as long as there’s a righty pitching) there to break things up. Plus, Hicks doesn’t ground out a lot, eliminating double-play scenarios in most at-bats.

From there, it’s easy to see why teams fear this lineup when it’s penciled in. Torres wouldn’t be hitting sixth anywhere else in the league. Sanchez has been raking and has real potential for a comeback year yet is hitting seventh. Urshela is no slouch at the plate, and Frazier has been hitting really well this spring with some noticeable pop.

There’s no easy out right now for New York and that’s what they wanted to see.

STARTING ROTATION

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Jameson Taillon

LHP Jordan Montgomery

RHP Domingo German

The Yankees couldn’t be happier with the way things have turned out with their rotation this spring, and they will obviously hope it carries over to the regular season.

Kluber and especially Taillon have been great and stayed healthy – the main key for both of them. Montgomery is as solid as ever. And the fifth starter spot, a battle that was expected, is still so tight with German and Deivi Garcia.

But, as SNY’s Andy Martino pointed out, German has just wowed the Yanks since his return from his domestic violence suspension. His pitches are sharp and moving like crazy, and he hasn’t allowed a run all spring. It’s a tough call, but German has the upper hand at the moment, though Garcia will certainly have his time on the bump in 2021.

At the end of the day, it all starts with Cole and he’s looked good as well. Can they hold up behind him?

BULLPEN

LHP Aroldis Chapman

RHP Chad Green

RHP Michael King

RHP Darren O’Day

RHP Jonathan Loaisiga

RHP Nick Nelson

LHP Luke Luetge

RHP Luis Cessa

With Zack Britton out for a good chunk of time to start the season and Justin Wilson's shoulder issue perhaps keeping him out beyond Opening Day, Boone will get creative with setting up Chapman at closer. Green is the obvious fit, having held the role in the past. But Wilson and even O’Day could do the same depending on the matchups.

The one surprise out of camp has been Luetge, though, and he makes the team here. He’s done everything and then some, and the Yankees have been impressed by his attacking hitters and getting the job done. He owns a 2.35 ERA over seven games (7.2 innings), and those two runs he’s allowed just occurred in the last outing against the Toronto Blue Jays. He was lights out in all outings before that.



BENCH

OF Brett Gardner

OF/1B Jay Bruce

UTIL Tyler Wade

C Kyle Higashioka

It's a very tough decision, but ultimately the Yanks decide they like Bruce's ability to relieve Voit at first and think he can serve in the outfield, too. With Gardner aboard as well, Tauchman has to go.

Martino suggested Wade be sent down since he has the options and Tauchman doesn't. But Wade's ability to play everywhere on the field is something the Yankees have coveted.

Tauchman should find a new home in the league after what he's been able to do in the Bronx.