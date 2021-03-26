Yankees 26-man roster prediction 4.0 for 2021 season

Giancarlo Stanton, Jay Bruce, Domingo German, Jameson Taillon, and Gary Sanchez TREATED ART

Opening Day is less than a week away and the Yankees have already trimmed down their roster in spring training.

But tough decisions are lying ahead in the coming days.

Let’s look at the final Yankees 2021 Opening Day roster prediction:

STARTING LINEUP

2B DJ LeMahieu

RF Aaron Judge

CF Aaron Hicks

DH Giancarlo Stanton

1B Luke Voit

SS Gleyber Torres

C Gary Sanchez

3B Gio Urshela

LF Clint Frazier

Nothing here has changed and won’t. The Yankees, once again, have a formidable starting nine who will pose problems for teams all season long. Of course, barring any injuries, which this group has been familiar with the last couple of seasons.

STARTING ROTATION

RHP Gerrit Cole

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Jameson Taillon

LHP Jordan Montgomery

RHP Domingo German

This is the same rotation as last time, and Deivi Garcia’s rough outing last time out basically solidified German’s role as the fifth starter. He allowed four runs on seven hits, including two homers in an uncharacteristic outing from him this spring.

Though Garcia will definitely help the Yankees down the road, German has just been lights out and earned the spot.

After that, the Yanks will have their fingers crossed this group remains healthy and they should be getting Luis Severino back down the road. Kluber and Taillon have looked great, and they’ll certainly want to get on the right track in their first real starts as Yankees.

Oh, and if injuries do occur, Aaron Boone has been very confident about the team’s depth with players like Michael King and Clarke Schmidt waiting in the wings.

BULLPEN

LHP Aroldis Chapman

RHP Chad Green

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Darren O’Day

RHP Jonathan Loaisiga

RHP Nick Nelson

LHP Luke Luetge

RHP Luis Cessa

The Yankees received good news on Wilson, who underwent an MRI after feeling shoulder tightness in his last outing. The images showed no other injury, so it’s safe to say he’ll make the roster to start the season and they'll continue to monitor the situation.

Story continues

Because of that, though, King will likely head to the alternate site. Nelson has been too good for him not to make the squad, and Luetge has been one of the best hidden gems down in Tampa. Cessa remains the long reliever because of his experience, but King will likely see his time in 2021 down the road.

BENCH

OF Brett Gardner

OF Mike Tauchman

UTIL Tyler Wade

C Kyle Higashioka

Jay Bruce has made the decision to opt out of his deal with New York, leaving the ball in their court. They have two days to sign him to the team, or he becomes a free agent.

And that's what happens here.

Simply put, the Yanks like Tauchman a lot and they don't believe his production in 2020 is what he's capable of. The 2019 season proved he can play better.

And though Boone has spoken highly of Bruce throughout spring, it just doesn't make sense to go into the season without a backup infielder like Wade. Bruce does give you a solid backup to Voit at first base and he can play the outfield.

But, because of Tauchman, Bruce walks and finds another team in free agency.