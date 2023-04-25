Yankees 2023 transaction tracker: Club calls up LHP Nick Ramirez, options Greg Weissert

Jul 7, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Nick Ramirez (47) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Petco Park. / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Here is a look at the latest Yankees roster moves...

April 25, 4:22 p.m.

The Yankees announced Tuesday that they have signed LHP Nick Ramirez to a major league contract and selected him to the active roster.

Ramirez, 33, last appeared in the majors in 2021 with the San Diego Padres. In 13 appearances, Ramirez had a 5.75 ERA in 20.1 innings pitched. Last season, Ramirez was signed to a minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners but did not make it out of Triple-A with the club.

In a corresponding move, the team optioned RHP Greg Weissert to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes/Barre.

Entering Tuesday, Weissert appeared in four games this season and pitched to a 2.08 ERA in 4.1 innings.

April 14, 3:25 p.m.

The Yankees announced Friday they have called-up pitcher Greg Weissert from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and designated pitcher Colten Brewer for assignment.

The move comes after the Yankees bullpen got taxed for 8.1 innings of relief on Thursday in an 11-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins after starter Jhony Brito failed to make it out of the first. New York's 40-man roster count now stands at 30 after the move.

Brewer joined the Yankees' Opening Day roster after having spent spring training in the Tampa Bay Rays' organization. The 30-year-old appeared in three games for this season, allowing four runs (all earned) on six hits while walking three and striking out four in 8.1 innings pitched (4.32 ERA). The right-hander got bitten by the long ball three times in his final appearance against the Twins on Thursday night.

If Brewer clears waivers, he has the right to reject the assignment and elect free agency.

Weissert, 28, appeared in 12 games for the Yanks last season – his first action at the Major League level. The righty allowed seven runs (all earned) on six hits while walking five and striking out 11 in 11.1 innings (5.56 ERA).