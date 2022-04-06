Yankees 2022 MLB season preview and prediction, including playoff fate

Gerrit Cole Aaron Boone Aroldis Chapman Giancarlo Stanton Aaron Judge treated art 2022

With the regular season finally two days away after it looked like no baseball was in sight, the Yankees enter the 2022 campaign looking, once again, to accomplish a goal that's alluded them for over a decade now.

It's World Series or bust, and it's been that way for the Yankees for almost a century. But they've gone 12 years without reaching one since their 2009 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. And now, Aaron Boone returns on a new contract with that goal remaining in clear bold lettering on his desk.

But the AL East is a tricky animal to navigate. If this were a video game, it wouldn't be a slightly hard quest that ends with a big boss you fall to maybe once. Instead, a three-headed dragon with power, finesse and everything in between will await these Yanks as they try to secure a spot in the postseason.

In other words, it's going to be pretty freakin' hard, but the Bombers are equipped to make some magic work in their favor this time around.

So let's break down the season and try to predict what's to come for the pinstripes in 2022...

What the Yankees have going for them

First of all, the middle of the lineup is as stacked as ever. This time, it has Josh Donaldson, a former AL MVP who is known for mashing baseballs and playing above average defense at the hot corner. Where Donaldson will be positioned among the likes of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Joey Gallo is unknown. But this lineup that has Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu at the top is lethal.

There’s also the added defense on the left side of the infield as well as behind the dish. We mentioned Donaldson, but the other part of that Minnesota Twins trade, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, is the Yanks’ defensive-minded shortstop who also brings a contact-first approach to the plate. Kyle Higashioka figures to call pitches at home most nights with Gary Sanchez now in Minnesota.

It wasn’t the biggest of splashes, but in spring training, both Donaldson and Kiner-Falefa showed why the Yanks believe they’ve gotten better in the field.

We also can’t fail to mention Gerrit Cole being a Yankee. He’s the ace, and after last year’s disappointing AL Wild Card start, you can bet he has a chip on his shoulder to perform at a Cy Young level yet again this season so he can redeem himself when October rolls around. Having him at the top of the rotation is key in a tough AL East.

And though some may not believe he deserved a contract extension, Aaron Boone also knows he needs to get this team to a World Series. That’s why the Yanks gave him another four years. He hasn’t missed the playoffs, but he has fallen short of the Yankee standard. And he’s well aware of that.

There’s more than enough motivation to go around and this group has the feeling that the championship window might be closing a bit. That sense of urgency is something that works in the Yanks’ favor for sure.

The Yankees win the AL East if…

They have consistency across the board. Just look at the Tampa Bay Rays for reference if you don’t believe me.

It’s obviously easier said than done, but the Rays have been able to weather the storm of injuries and inconsistent play from others by just capitalizing in clutch situations and receiving constant production from their pitching staff. We didn't see this team slump even after losing their ace Tyler Glasnow last season, which would've hurt many other teams.

Mar 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a two run home run in the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Injuries will happen and the Yanks surely know this after recent years. But when players have been forced to step up, they’ve been up to that task.

Something the Rays have also done is beat their divisional foes. New York can’t say the same, as they’ve dropped too many games to the Baltimore Orioles. I understand that’s the way it goes at times, but Baltimore's talent level is years away from competing for the division. Take care of those games, as well as the tough ones against the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox, both of which are title contenders.

Lastly, someone will have to step up behind Cole to be a solid No. 2 in the rotation. We don’t know who just yet – that person might not be on the team right now – but it needs to happen to solidify some dominance among a group that could easily make this the toughest division in all of baseball in 2022.

The Yankees won’t win the AL East if…

They fall into slumps. Just like we said above, consistency during the ebbs and flows of the season will be the key for this division winner.

There is also something (knock on wood) like an injury to a very key player that can throw things out of whack. I won’t be naming names because I’m about as superstitious as they come with this game, but you know the type of player I’m talking about. Sometimes you just can’t recover that type of production.

It’s an extremely hard division all around, and each team made their own moves to improve from last year when the Rays won 100 games and the Sox and Jays both won 91. The Yanks won 92 and were the reason the Jays couldn’t play for a World Series trophy.

You can make a mini All-Star team out of AL East talent, so consider each series a potential playoff preview from April to the end of the regular season. This is going to be a battle for the Yanks, so slumping against other teams, especially those they are expected to defeat, could cost them their title at the end of the day.

Final record and playoff prediction: 93-69, 2nd in AL East

I’m believing the hype surrounding the Blue Jays. I think they’re the ones who prevail in this AL East gauntlet with a solid rotation that comes with powerful youngsters highlighting their strong offense.

But the Yanks aren’t too far behind. Many are pegging them third or even fourth in the division. While it’s possible, I can’t help but notice that the Yanks’ lineup was underperforming for much of last year and still managed to win 92 games. Meanwhile, teams like the Red Sox overachieved and were able to keep that momentum going, yet they fell a game short of tying the Yanks’ season record.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) delivers against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park.

Players will need to step up, and there are question marks with guys like Aaron Hicks, but I truly believe they at least remain consistent at the dish and curb some of those strikeout numbers to get back to what fans expect from them.

Pitching, though, will prevent them from winning the division. I think the first AL Wild Card spot is more of a good prediction for them and 93 wins should give them that. Ultimately, though, I think they run into the either the Jays or Chicago White Sox in the postseason and get outmatched in the ALDS.

Keep this in mind, though: Brian Cashman has a way of making this team better at the trade deadline, and I think that’s where he makes his splash in the pitching department. A game-changing veteran starter could be what this team needs to make a run, but I’ll remain conservative and say the ALDS is where their season ends.