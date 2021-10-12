Yankees 2021 Report Card: What went wrong for Gerrit Cole?

The last image of Gerrit Cole on the mound this season was of him telling catcher Kyle Higashioka repeatedly, “I’m out.” The Yankees’ ace had struggled in September, had a short leash in the win-or-go-home American League Wild Card Game and was leaving the biggest game of the season in the third inning.

That was not exactly how it was dreamed up in December of 2019 when the Yankees wooed Cole with an at-the-time record-setting, nine-year, $324 million deal. In fact, the 2021 season wasn’t what anyone was expecting from Cole or the Yankees pitching staff.

As the playoffs continue without the Yankees and the team’s decision makers confer among themselves about the future of manager Aaron Boone and the direction of the organization, here are the final grades for the starting staff.

RHP GERRIT COLE: B

He began the season looking like he was going to be a runaway Cy Young winner in his first 11 starts, when he pitched to a 1.78 ERA. He allowed 14 earned runs, including five home runs, struck out 97 and walked just nine in that span.

Then, Cole became the face of MLB’s crackdown on illegal sticky stuff pitchers were using to get a better grip on baseballs and shape pitches better — Josh Donaldson singled Cole out as a pitcher whose spin rate dropped dramatically after the league’s announcement. In the next ten starts, Cole allowed 31 earned runs, including 12 homers. He struck out 32 and walked eight. After three good starts in August, Cole began to struggle again. In September, over 33.1 innings pitched, he allowed 19 earned runs, including six homers.

The Yankees signed Cole with the expectation they would win World Series titles, as managing partner Hal Steinbrenner emphasized on the day he was introduced. “Plural,” Steinbrenner said when questioned if he meant one title.

Cole is 30 years old and his contract is going to be a cornerstone for the Yankees for the next seven years. The Yankees need to figure out what went wrong with Cole at the end and find a way to fix it.

LHP Nestor Cortes Jr.: B+

Last fall, Cortes announced he signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees on social media. Basically, he was congratulated just by friends and family. Little did the Yankees fans know how important he would be. With 2.90 ERA in 22 games (14 starts), Cortes was the Yankees most consistent starter down the stretch. Will the Yankees give him a chance to start again next season, when they seem fully healthy?

LHP Jordan Montgomery: B

His last start of the year aside (a real stinker in a must-win game), Montgomery was solid this year. He pitched to a 3.82 ERA, striking out 162 in 157.1 innings pitched over 30 starts. He was the ultimate hard-luck starter for the Yankees this season, getting minimal run support.

RHP Corey Kluber: B-

After missing most of the last two seasons with injuries, the Yankees took a gamble on the two-time Cy Young winner. He threw a no-hitter, but also missed several months with a shoulder injury. Kluber is now a free agent and the Yankees could bring him back on a deal much reduced from the $11 million they paid him this season, but that’s a risk.

RHP Jameson Taillon: B-

He struggled early and then had the best month of July of any American League pitcher, which was very encouraging for a guy coming off his second Tommy John surgery. Taillon suffered an ankle injury in September, which might require offseason surgery, but showed enough to be excited about 2022.

LHP Andrew Heaney: F

A trade that had even Yankees scouts scratching their heads as to why the team acquired him. It obviously didn’t work out and Heaney is already a free agent.

RHP LUIS SEVERINO: INCOMPLETE

Severino looked good in his four regular season appearances, not allowing a run and striking out eight in six innings pitched. He got roughed up by the Red Sox in the Wild Card game, but has enough of a foundation to build some expectations for 2022. Missing the last two seasons with injuries and setbacks, however, is a concern.

Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt and Deivi Garcia showed they have promise, but still need some experience heading into 2022.