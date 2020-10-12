Yankees 2020 Season Grades: Key players, Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman

We don’t buy into that Yankees Universe cliché that the season is a “failure” if the Yanks don’t win the World Series. That’s fan-pandering nonsense for the unrealistic folks who believe that teams win because they choose to.

We are willing, however, to offer grades on the 2020 season (including the postseason) for the key Yankees, the manager and GM. And in this exercise, failure is an option. But excellence will be recognized, too.

CATCHING

GARY SANCHEZ: F

He batted .147, struck out in 36% of his at-bats and lost his starting catching job in the postseason. He still has power (10 homers) but he was so bad the Yanks may have to mull his future, even though he’s still under team control.

KYLE HIGASHIOKA: B-

By the end of the season, he was the starting catcher, not just Gerrit Cole’s personal catcher. Thanks to his strong defense (did you see that blocking in the ALDS against the Rays?) and emerging offense (.771 OPS, a three-homer game), he started five of the Yankees’ seven playoff games.

INFIELD

LUKE VOIT: A

Voit smashed 22 homers, becoming the eighth Yankee to lead MLB in longballs. How cool is it that Voit joined a list that includes Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio, Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth? Voit played through a “foot problem.”

DJ LeMAHIEU: A

LeMahieu was a beast again, so good and gritty that he makes the Bronx Bombers less of an all-or-whiff team. He led MLB in hitting (.364) and topped the AL in OPS (1.011). Re-signing the potential free agent, even after a .615 Postseason OPS, is a must.

GLEYBER TORRES: C

Got better as the season went on, finishing with a .724 OPS, and then had a big postseason (.435 average, 1.262 OPS) to remind the baseball world how good he can be. But is he good enough defensively (nine errors) to be a long-term shortstop? Hmm.

GIO URSHELA: A-

Proved that 2019 was no offensive fluke by batting .298 with an .858 OPS and also played strong defense at third. Only LeMahieu and Cole had a higher bWAR on the Yankees. Fizzled a bit in October, beyond his grand slam against the Indians, but a terrific season overall.

OUTFIELD

CLINT FRAZIER: B+

After shaky defense threw shade on his game in 2019, Frazier turned himself into a better outfielder and continued to display that “legendary bat speed.” Frazier’s .905 OPS was third on the team and only LeMahieu had a higher on-base percentage than Frazier’s .394.

BRETT GARDNER: C+

The longest-tenured Yankee did not duplicate his ’19 power surge, hitting just five homers in 49 games and batting only .223. We stuck a plus on his grade for his dynamite postseason, though (1.079 OPS).

AARON HICKS: B

Hicks walks. He’s very good at it, finishing tied for second in the AL and tied for fifth in MLB with 41. He had more walks than strikeouts (38) and his .379 on-base percentage was 57 points better than the MLB average. He had tough, smart at-bats throughout the postseason, too, notching a .424 OBP.

AARON JUDGE: C+

Judge is a tremendous player, but he’s only appeared in 63% of the Yankees regular-season games over the past three seasons, including 28-of-60 (46.7%) this year. He just gets hurt too much. A monster start (nine homers, 1.101 OPS in 17 games) fizzled once he was injured. He smacked three postseason homers, but had only one other hit and batted .133 with a .229 OBP.

