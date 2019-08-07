Yankees' Gleyber Torres headed back to New York for tests

Not again.

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres exited early for the second time in the last three games, leaving Tuesday’s 9-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning due to “core pain.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Torres is headed to New York for further testing, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters in Baltimore.

No update on Gleyber Torres. He is going back to New York for more tests. Said the pain was similar to what he felt Sunday night. Aaron Boone says they'll have an update tomorrow. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 7, 2019

Torres also left Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox with a similar issue. But Torres made the trip to Baltimore with the team after undergoing tests at a New York hospital that evening.

Torres, who didn’t report any discomfort after playing in Monday’s game, has gone hitless in seven at-bats since the issue popped up.

The Yankees (74-39), who have won seven in a row, could elect to place their 22-year-old All-Star on the injured list and play it safe with a nine-game lead in the AL East. If they do replace Torres, Tyler Wade and Thairo Estrada would be options for a call-up.

Torres is hitting .281 with 23 homers and 62 RBIs.

First baseman Luke Voit — among several Yankees on the IL — is dealing with a sports hernia, and remains unsure whether it will require surgery.

Catcher Gary Sanchez (groin) is set to begin a minor-league rehab assignment, and will rejoin the team over the weekend in Toronto if everything goes according to plan.

Gleyber Torres' "core pain" has returned. So he's heading back to New York for further testing. (Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: