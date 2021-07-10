YANKEE FOR A WEEKEND | Livesay, BassMaster tour at Lake Champlain

Jul. 10—Kilgore's own Lee Livesay, a pro fisherman who competes on the BassMaster Elite Tour, is on Lake Champlain in Plattsburgh, N.Y. this weekend, attempting to get another tour win.

Livesay won the BassMaster's event at Lake Fork near Quitman back in late April, and is considered to be one of the best of the best on the tour this season. Livesay is currently in seventh place in the tour's angler of the year standings — he has 581 points, just 46 points behind leader Jason Christie, from Park Hill, Okla.

Livesay was ninth in the leaderboard at Lake Champlain to end the day Thursday, but had climbed up to fourth place early Friday afternoon, at that point with a total of 35 pounds, 13 ounces. The tournament continues through Sunday, with the final weigh-in to take place around 3 p.m. Central time. Obviously, the fisherman with the most total pounds at Sunday's weigh-in wins the tournament. About 50 fishermen who made the cut vie for that title.

See streaming coverage of the entire event, from lines in the water to the weigh-ins, on bassmaster.com, but if you'd like to watch it on TV today and on Sunday, it airs from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. on both days on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

Livesay was a student athlete at Kilgore High School who graduated from KHS in 2004. He spent much of his time fishing growing up, and has been a guide at Lake Fork. His dogged pursuit of victory and good-natured manner on coverage and with fans has made Livesay a tour favorite.

See a wrap-up of Livesay's weekend and the event as a whole on kilgorenewsherald.com after it concludes Sunday.