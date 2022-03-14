New Yankees teammates Gerrit Cole, Josh Donaldson had 'productive conversation' after public spat

Gerrit Cole throws pitch vs. Red Sox at Fenway Park in grey uniform

Through the swirl of amazement after the Yankees landed Josh Donaldson, some may have forgotten that he and ace Gerrit Cole got into it a bit last year following MLB's crackdown on foreign substances.

Donaldson publicly named Cole after four minor leaguers were suspended due to the new rules, saying that it wasn't a coincidence that Cole's spin rates went down on his pitches after the rules went into effect.

Now that they're on the same team, they simply had to have a conversation about the whole thing before moving forward with business as usual.

"I felt like we had a good conversation," Donaldson said.

"I thought it was a productive conversation for sure," Cole added.

GM Brian Cashman made sure to hit up Cole before the trade was announced for obvious reasons, and let him know that the transaction was being made "that's going to solve a lot of areas of needs."

Both veterans realize that they are really good at their respective positions and are being trusted to do their part to win a World Series -- and that's all that matters.

"There’s probably a little extra reason why [Cashman] reached out specifically last night, but look, if you’re committed to winning a championship, this kinda stuff doesn’t matter," Cole said.

"We did talk and I don’t think there was really anything that needed to be squared away. Just a little bit of listening from both sides and getting to know a new teammate."

Donaldson added:

"We understand we have a goal as a team for the New York Yankees and that’s to win a World Series. Obviously this organization, Cashman and the people that are involved in making those decisions, felt that bringing me here along with the other guys that came with me would be the best for that. We’re excited about starting the season and what the season is going to entail."