Yankee Homecoming Parade draws big crowd

Aug. 9—NEWBURYPORT — Throngs of people lined High Street for the annual Yankee Homecoming Parade on Sunday as fire trucks honked, music played and people cheered — a welcomed return following a year and a half of challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade kicked off with sirens blaring as police cars and fire engines from a number of communities made the journey from Atkinson Common to the Bartlet Mall. Antique cars followed soon after.

Pennies for Poverty hosted its Grocery Cart Challenge during the parade, encouraging people to fill carts with nonperishable food and toiletries to be donated and distributed to Our Neighbors' Table, First Parish Church of Newbury Community Food Pantry, The Pettengill House, West Newbury Food Pantry and Rowley Food Pantry.

In total, Pennies for Poverty reported that more than 1,000 pounds of food was collected. The Salisbury Elementary School team, the reigning champion, won the challenge again this year, earning the most donations in its cart.

In another parade tradition, Yankee Homecoming volunteers collected monetary donations for The Jimmy Fund.

Mayor Donna Holaday, the parade's grand marshal, enjoyed her last Yankee Homecoming as the city's leader since she will not seek reelection this fall.

All three mayoral candidates looking to succeed Holaday — Newburyport School Committee member Sean Reardon, Councilor at large Charlie Tontar and Plum Island resident Warren Russo — walked the parade route, joined by volunteers from their campaigns.

Other local officials in the parade included state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester; state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen; state Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown; state Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury; and Newburyport City Councilors Bruce Vogel, James McCauley, Byron Lane, Heather Shand, Christine Wallace, Barry Connell, Sharif Zeid and Joseph Devlin.

One of the traditions ahead of the parade is for people to line their chairs up on High Street in the days leading up to the big event.

Story continues

One family, who did not wish to be named but moved to High Street recently, said the four chairs they placed in front of their home were taken Thursday. They asked if whoever took the chairs could please return them.

But the family said they were still enjoying Yankee Homecoming. They especially liked seeing the fire engines pass their home during the parade, as well as the Newburyport Lions Club 5K road race on Tuesday. A booth selling chicken tenders in Market Square was also a favorite.

Jill Ramsdell, the Yankee Homecoming general chair, was thrilled with the success of the festival overall, noting that "so many people were so glad to see it back" after such uncertainty over the past several months amid COVID-19 concerns.

"None of it would be possible without our wonderful volunteers and chairs," she said. "I had a blast. It was so much fun."

The parade was the festival's last official event with Ramsdell and other organizers folding up the Yankee Homecoming and U.S. Coast Guard flags that were raised last weekend at the Bartlet Mall.

Yankee Homecoming board President Dennis Palazzo said he was also pleased with the annual festival.

"If I can make just one person happy, then it's a good day for me," he said. "Yankee Homecoming gives me the opportunity to make a lot of people happy."

Many of the new events this year were also well-received, including the Chalk It Up! event on the Clipper City Rail Trail, the road rally and the scavenger hunt.