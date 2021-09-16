Yandy Díaz's leadoff homer
Yandy Díaz smacks a leadoff home run to give the Rays an early lead in the bottom of the 1st inning
If the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants finish the regular season with the same record, they'll play a one-game tiebreaker Oct. 4 at Oracle Park.
That last second-kick from Dustin Hopkins wasn't just big for Washington. It was also big for Taylor Heinicke's pockets.
Umpire Tim Timmons heard enough from the Orioles grounds crew, kicking them off the field during the final inning Wednesday night.
Bryce Harper's numbers in the NL MVP race are eye-popping, but the Phillies superstar refuses to look. So we'll do it for him. By Jim Salisbury
MLB executives chime in on whether the New York Mets should re-sign Javier Baez and what a long-term contract extension would cost the franchise.
The Wild Card race in the American League -- specifically the AL East -- could create some crazy tiebreaking scenarios. Our John Tomase explains the different possibilities for the Red Sox.
A high school football coach’s reaction to a player quitting the team has gone viral.
SNY's MLB Insider Andy Martino discusses if Brian Cashman will be the team's GM in his Yankees Mailbag.
Farhan Zaidi speculates as to why Kevin Gausman has struggled in the second half of the season.
With six teams essentially battling for five playoff spots, Fernando Tatis Jr., Aroldis Chapman and four others hold the keys to their teams' futures.
The shortstop for the Philadelphia Phillies says he experienced negative side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine right off the bat, faulting his inoculation for a bad season.
Blake Treinen developed a new slider in spring training and it has helped make him a dominant set-up man for the Dodgers.
In this Yankees vs Orioles post game interview, NYY starter Jordan Montgomery struck out a career-high 12 batters but the Yankees bullpen could not hold on as the Orioles pushed across the winning run in the 10th inning for a 3-2 win. Clay Holmes, whose wild pitch in the 9th inning allowed the Orioles to tie the game, talked about what happened on the pitch, and whether the rainy conditions were a factor.
Emma Raducanu says she will leave her parents to work out what to do with the £1.8m prize money she won at the US Open.
In a season-opening edition, we applaud the Ryder Cup venue, Brooks' comments, Lefty’s future, and questions with POY voting.
Grading the Boston Celtics offseason.
The A's ownership chose to be tight with their wallets and the roster, and now it is catching up to the team as they try to earn a playoff spot.
Nearly three years ago to the day, Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion during the Browns Week Three matchup with the Jets. Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick that year, came in and helped Cleveland win its first game since 2016. Mayfield has started every Browns game since. Mayfield and Taylor will be on opposite [more]
Kevin Na did end up texting Steve Stricker after East Lake, and a day later Na got a call letting him know that he didn't make the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
The former world heavyweight champion’s return to the ring at 58 years of age has been widely condemned