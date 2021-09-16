Yandy Díaz's leadoff homer

SNY

In this Yankees vs Orioles post game interview, NYY starter Jordan Montgomery struck out a career-high 12 batters but the Yankees bullpen could not hold on as the Orioles pushed across the winning run in the 10th inning for a 3-2 win. Clay Holmes, whose wild pitch in the 9th inning allowed the Orioles to tie the game, talked about what happened on the pitch, and whether the rainy conditions were a factor.