Yamamoto fans 2 over 4 frames
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jordan Yamamoto strikes out two hitters and twirls four innings in his start against the Marlins
Jordan Yamamoto strikes out two hitters and twirls four innings in his start against the Marlins
Lewis Hamilton was ready for "tough discussions" with Mercedes after Formula One's seven-time world champion qualified only seventh for the Monaco Grand Prix. The Briton, who has made his best start ever to a season but whose 14-point lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen could disappear in Sunday's showcase race, made his frustration evident. Verstappen qualified on the front row and could yet start on pole position if Ferrari's Charles Leclerc needs a new gearbox after crashing.
Carla Esparza earned an extra $50,000 for the second time in her UFC career, this time with pure dominance.
A flyweight fight is the latest addition to UFC 266.
Ahead of the Warriors-Grizzles win-or-go-home matchup on Friday, get last-minute advice on how to fill out your DFS lineups during a live stream from Awesemo.
Madrid's city hall is deploying 130 police officers to prevent either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid supporters from celebrating en-masse in the Spanish capital's centre in the event their team wins the La Liga title on Saturday. A city hall statement on Thursday said the 130 officers will patrol the two city centre fountains where the two teams typically celebrate trophy wins in order to prevent large gatherings which could lead to the spread of COVID-19. Atletico, who hold a two-point lead over Real heading into their final game away to Real Valladolid, traditionally celebrate trophy wins at the Neptuno fountain, located 600 metres from the Cibeles fountain, where Real toast titles, although neither side will head there if they capture the title.
Running down a few of the wagering options at the upcoming French Open.
Picks for Thursday night's NHL playoff action.
Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.
Boston's Craig Smith took advantage of a momentary lapse from goalie Ilya Samsonov to score the winner 5:48 into the second overtime as the host Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Game 3 of an East Division first-round series on Wednesday night. Smith grabbed a loose puck behind the Capitals' net and wrapped it around the left post and in before Samsonov could get back into position after stopping the puck's momentum behind his goal. The goal gave the Bruins a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series.
Brad Stevens' job security apparently isn't a concern in Boston.
Will Power was wide open around Indianapolis Motor Speedway, unwilling to let off the gas, even when he brushed his car against the wall. The 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner was one of five drivers fighting for a spot in the final row of the May 30 race. A Team Penske car never should have been on the bubble, and yet on Sunday, Power desperately tried to avoid becoming the first Roger Penske driver sent home from the Indy 500 since 1995.
There was a big number reached in Major League Baseball during the San Diego Padres' 16-1 blowout over Seattle, and it had nothing to do with runs. Because when Mariners backup catcher José Godoy made his big league debut Friday night, he became the 20,000th player in MLB history. There was no fanfare at Petco Park when Godoy came in to catch in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Mariners trailing 12-1.
The NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series are set for their first trip to Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, a tripleheader weekend which will include practice and qualifying sessions. Saturday will be a doubleheader for the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series, with Trucks taking to the track […]
Sunday's NBA picks against the spread.
Halep retired from her Italian Open second-round match against Angelique Kerber last week. Halep won her maiden Gram Slam title at the French Open in 2018, beating American Sloane Stephens in the final.
After two tough losses, the New York Islanders turned back to Ilya Sorokin in a game they needed to win, and the rookie goalie came through. “Ilya’s been through a lot of stuff, everything from league championships in a very good league in the KHL,” New York coach Barry Trotz said.
After his comeback was initially delayed, T.J. Dillashaw is once again booked for his return to UFC competition vs. Cory Sandhagen.
Inconsistent Rory McIlroy starts USPGA Championship with topsy-turvy round
This is hardly child's play: Teenage twins from Florida are skipping college basketball to become the first to sign with a new hoops league created for standout high school players. Brothers Matt and Ryan Bewley signed Friday with Overtime Elite, which markets itself to elite players between 16 and 18 years old with promises of an academic education and a six-figure salary. The Bewleys - Matt, 6-foot-9; Ryan, 6-8 - chose this potential route to the NBA over college, the developmental G League or overseas leagues.
"Jacare" Souza's time with the UFC has come to an end.