Yamal talks Nico, Xavi, Lewandowski, his recent conversation with Flick

Several FC Barcelona stars are representing their national sides in the UEFA EURO 2024 which is already underway, but most of the club’s fans will be focused primarily on the Spanish team’s campaign because of the presence of players like Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, and Pedri in that squad.

As was the case with FC Barcelona, Yamal is also emerging as a star of the Spanish national team, and as Mundo Deportivo has reported, he recently gave a long interview to COPE and Cadena Ser, talking about different aspects of his life with the Catalan club and the national side.

The youngster revealed a surprising call with the new Barcelona coach, Hansi Flick, before his first game in the EUROS, and disclosed its contents:

“I spoke with Flick before the match against Croatia. He wished me a lot of luck and told me that he is already looking forward to starting the season as Barça’s coach.”

Yamal also shared his secret on how he approaches the game to deal with defenders:

“I always go for the full-back because I see it as a very psychological game. If it works the first time, I keep going for it… I don’t study them much because I rely on what I do in the match. I tell the coach that I’m going to take on the defender all the time and to let me do the one-on-one.”

The winger also opened up on a recent incident when Robert Lewandowski reproached him for a faulty move during a game and revealed he has a very good relationship with the Polish striker:

“For me, it wasn’t a big deal. I took it as something that can happen in a match; he’s a teammate… I talk a lot with Lewandowski as well and in Spanish. I’m very comfortable with both Lewandowski and Morata, even though they are different types of forwards.”

Lamine also shared how his training at Barcelona is impacting his game with the Spanish national side:

“The ‘mister,’ Xavi, already made us wingers drop back a lot, so I help in defense with the national team, even though I’m not the best at defending. Apart from that, the style of play of the national team is quite similar to Barça’s. With Nico and me, we’re more direct, but it’s quite similar.”

Only today, one of Lamine’s national side teammates, Nico Williams, had spoken highly of him. The Barcelona forward was quick to return the favor as he opened up on the close relationship he has with him:

“I play a lot with Nico Williams, and I win at everything we play. I am his ‘father’ in everything we do, I am his father! I’ve got him dominated… I would sign Nico Williams.”

“He’s one of those wingers who go at you, who takes you on, who gets past you, and who has speed… we can bring the Eurocup home as a birthday present, since I turn 17 on July 13 and Nico on the 12th.”

Hopefully, Yamal will be able to go the whole way and win his first international trophy right on his 17th birthday. But even if he is unable to do so, he has already made history by becoming the youngest player to debut in the UEFA EURO 2024.