Yamal reveals desire to play with Spanish teammate at Barcelona

The reported desires of FC Barcelona when it comes to the summer window seem clear. Rather than simply go for every single position imaginable to reinforce the team, the Catalans are working realistically. So far, the two priorities for Barcelona have been reported to be the pivot position and a new left-winger.

When it comes to the dilemma of finding a new left-winger, Barcelona already have some names in mind. One of those names is that of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, who is currently representing Spain at EUROS in Germany. Moreover, even a certain wonderkid at Barcelona believes Nico to be the right acquisition.

Lamine Yamal, aged 16, is arguably the hottest youth property in world football at the moment. Despite his tender age, the youngster is already valued at €90 million on the Transfermarket portal, an unprecedented feat.

Now, according to Mundo Deportivo, the player has talked about the future possibility of Williams joining him at Barça by answering some questions.

Also a member of the Spanish National team at the Euros, the young Barcelona forward revealed if he would like to share a locker room at Barça with his compatriot from Athletic Club, to which he replied:

“I hope so, I hope I can share a locker room with him… that’s up to Nico.”

Furthermore, after being reminded of the UEFA President’s high praise for him and his statement that he would sign Lamine Yamal if he was leading a club with financial backing, Yamal was asked the same question, and his answer could not have been more obvious given his previous statement: “Nico Williams.”

For now, both Yamal and Williams will look to bring glory to Spain in the Euros. Only after the tournament concludes would Barcelona ideally make a move for the Spanish winger to unite him with the 16-year-old prodigy at the Catalan club.

However, the expenses to bring Williams to Barça will not be slight, so the Blaugranes should remain prepared in case they do pursue his signing.