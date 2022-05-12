'Y'all Got Room Over At Your Agency For Hoopers' — Naomi Osaka Replies To Kyrie Irving's Inquiry About Her Evolve Sports Agency

People miss 100 percent of the shots they don’t take. And Kyrie Irving made it explicitly clear in a tweet that missing out on this shot will not count against his shooting average.

The Brooklyn Nets guard obviously received the news about Naomi Osaka launching her own sports agency, Evolve, and he wants in on the deal.

@naomiosaka yall got room over at your agency for hoopers. Just inquiring 🥂 — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) May 11, 2022

Evolve Is Already Reaching People

Although Osaka nor her partner and agent, Stuart Duguid, have released any explicit details, the big move is catching the attention of those in the sports world.

Concerning the establishment of Evolve, Osaka is clear that this next big step is the natural course for her career.

“I’ve spent my career doing things my way, even when people told me that it wasn’t what was expected or traditional. Evolve is the natural next step in my journey as both an athlete and businesswoman,” Osaka told Sportico.

The Future of Kyrie Irving

Irving’s Twitter request comes at an interesting time in his career.

According to a report by ESPN, Sean Marks — General Manager of the Brooklyn Nets — suggested that Irving’s future with the Nets may not be secure.

Earlier this season, Irving stood ten toes down on his decision not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Due to his determination and NBA protocol, he missed a significant portion of the season. Sports analysts argue that his lack of playtime influenced the shaky cohesiveness displayed in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the playoff. The Boston Celtics were able to sweep the Nets, a team highly contested to be NBA champions.

“We need people here that want to be here,” Marks said Wednesday. “They’re selfless, that want to be part of something bigger than themselves — and there’s an objective, and there’s a goal at stake here. And in order to do that, we’re going to need availability from everybody.”

“I think it’s obvious,” Marks said. “Whenever you have a key part of your team that’s not available, and you’re trying to build chemistry, you’re trying to build camaraderie out on the court, that’s very difficult.”

While Kyrie Irving’s future is unsure, his history of positive athletic performance (he averaged 27.4 points per game on a part-time basis) almost guarantees that he will land on a team despite the Net’s indecisiveness about him.

No matter what jersey Irving adorns next season, the question remains will Osaka and the Evolve team be the ones representing the veteran guard? Maybe — because, according to the tennis champ, there’s “always room.”