Yale transfer QB picks up scholarship offer from Florida Gators

The future of the quarterback position in Gainesville seems fairly clear with Graham Mertz returning and DJ Lagway joining the team in 2024, but Florida head coach Billy Napier is still looking to add some depth to his quarterback room through the transfer portal.

The latest player to pick up an offer is former Yale Bulldog Aidan Warner, who played high school ball at Winter Park High outside of Orlando. Warner announced the Florida offer on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

So far, the Miami Hurricanes and Minnesota Golden Gophers are the only other teams that have offered, but the list could grow soon.

Thankful to have received an opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Florida! pic.twitter.com/HaNigqH9zu — Aidan Warner (@aidanwarner_3) December 30, 2023

Coming out of high school, 247Sports ranked Warner No. 2,008 nationally and No. 116 among quarterbacks in the class of 2023.

He still has all four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2023. Florida could use a developmental piece to add to the stable behind Lagway, Mertz and Jack Miller III.

Max Brown transferred out to Charlotte this offseason and Micah Leon is out of legibility. Walk-on Parker Leis is also on the roster.

