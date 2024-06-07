Yale-Harvard Regatta is Saturday

Jun. 6—The Yale-Harvard Regatta, the nation's oldest collegiate sporting event, will take place for the 157th time on Saturday.

The race will begin under the Gold Star Bridge in New London and run upstream on the Thames River. Start time is 9:45 a.m.

The Yale heavyweight crew led from start to finish while winning for the sixth straight time last year, beating rival Harvard in the four mile event by about 12 seconds. The Bulldogs crossed the finish line at Bartlett's Cove in 19 minutes, 14.9 seconds.

The race marked the final regatta for legendary coach Steve Gladstone, who retired after 50 plus years in the sport, including 13 seasons at Yale.

Mike Gennaro, who served as an assistant on Gladstone's staff, took over the program.

Harvard leads the overall series, 95-60. There was no official result in 2016.

At the Eastern Sprints last month, Yale finished one spot ahead of Harvard, placing third.

Harvard heavyweight varsity eight had its best finish since 2019 in the IRA Championship last weekend in West Windsor, N.J. The Crimson earned national runner-up status. Yale finished fifth.

— Gavin Keefe