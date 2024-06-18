Yakin warns Swiss to beware of Scotland backlash

Switzerland boss Murat Yakin (Fabrice COFFRINI)

Switzerland boss Murat Yakin has warned his players not to underestimate wounded Scotland in Wednesday's crucial Euro 2024 showdown.

After defeating Hungary 3-1 in their Group A opener, Yakin's side can book their place in the last 16 if they beat the Scots in Cologne.

But Yakin is concerned that Scotland will have a point to prove after suffering a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of hosts Germany in their first game of the tournament on Friday.

"Scotland have to show a reaction. They will be prepared to disrupt us. I hope we can play our game as planned," Yakin told reporters on Tuesday.

"The pressure was high on Germany and they played very hard against Scotland. But when you face Scotland you have to know what they are capable of doing.

"They will want to hurt us with their strengths. I don't think they will make it easy for us."

Switzerland have only lost two of their last 14 tournament group games, an impressive record that has seen them advance to the knockout stages in their last five major competitions.

The Swiss eliminated France en route to the quarter-finals at Euro 2020 and showed signs of being able to emulate that run in their dynamic display against Hungary.

"We have a lot of confidence going into this game and of course we want to continue like that," Yakin said.

"We normally play with a lot of possession but we have changed a few things to make us more potent. We will see if that works again for us tomorrow."

Switzerland's Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji has first-hand experience of Scotland's star players after facing several of them in the Premier League.

And Akanji echoed Yakin's belief that Scotland will be desperate to make amends for the Germany embarrassment.

"They lost the first game and didn't show their best performance. They will want to show everyone they're a better team than that," Akanji said.

"John McGinn had a great season with Aston Villa. He's great in attack and always works well against the ball.

"Scott McTominay also at United scoring a lot of goals. Andy Robertson has been there a long time, played a lot of games for Liverpool and is always dangerous coming down the wing.

"They're for sure coming for all three points and we have to be ready for that. They can play better than they did in the first game," added the 28-year-old.

smg/nf