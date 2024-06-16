Yakin looks for Swiss to improve on winning start

Murat Yakin was pleased with the win - and the backing of so many Swiss fans [Getty Images]

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin believes there is room for improvement from his side despite Saturday's 3-1 victory over Hungary - and that they will need it in their second Euro 2024 group game against Scotland on Wednesday.

While happy at an opening 45 minutes that yielded two goals, the 49-year-old was less enamoured by the second-half.

"It was important that we won our first game," Yakin said. "It brings more self-confidence in our game, but I wasn’t so happy with the second half. We have to play better in the next game."

Yakin watched Scotland's 5-1 thrashing by hosts Germany the previous evening.

"Of course, it’s not so easy to play against Germany in the opening game," he said. "How Germany played was fantastic - it’s not easy to get out of that pressing and hard defensive work.

"They earned this victory, but it’s a completely different game on Wednesday."

There were huge numbers of Swiss inside the Koln Stadion and, high-spirited, noisy and colourful, they will give the Tartan Army a run their money around the city - and inside the stadium - this week.

"When we saw the fans in the stadium here, how they supported us, it was fantastic to see how many Swiss people were in the stadium," Yakin added.