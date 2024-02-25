Yair Rodriguez staying positive following submission loss to Brian Ortega at UFC Fight Night 237

Yair Rodriguez is staying positive despite suffering a loss on home soil.

The former UFC interim featherweight champion posted on Instagram on Sunday to react to his loss to Brian Ortega. Rodriguez (18-5 MMA, 10-4 UFC) was submitted by Ortega (15-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) in the third round of their co-main event at UFC Fight Night 237 in Mexico City.

“Things didn’t go our favor yesterday,” Rodriguez wrote on Instagram in Spanish. “I can only thank God that I was able to leave without any serious injuries or wounds. Thank you to all my team for standing by me despite all the ups and downs and all of you guys who always support me win or lose a fight. I leave with that and all the love and support that the Mexican public always gives me every time I fight here. I’m still strong and moving forward. I can’t say much right now, the only thing that’s left, is to accept what’s going to come and keep fighting for a better future. Thank you, Mexico. I love you all.”

This was the second time Rodriguez and Ortega fought. In July 2022, Rodriguez won by TKO due to an Ortega injury. Rodriguez had been going back and forth with current UFC champion Ilia Topuria in interviews, and many thought a title fight for Rodriguez could’ve been on the table with a win.

Rodriguez is currently on a two-fight skid. Prior to the Ortega rematch, he lost to Alexander Volkanovski in a title unification bout.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 237.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie