YAIAA Week 2: Susquehannock pulls out triple-overtime thriller against Littlestown

It’s just the start, but if the rest of September looks like the first day, it’s going to be a wild month of football.

Littlestown and Susquehannock battled through three overtimes. York Suburban set the pace until the fourth quarter, when Donegal rallied in the closing minutes.

District 3 powers Manheim Township and Central York continued their winning ways in completely different fashion.

Here's a look at what happened on Friday:

Preview the season: Think you know York-Adams fall sports? We have them covered from A to Z

South Western's Cade Baumgardner (2) completes a pass for a touchdown in the last seconds of the first half of a game between South Western and Dover, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Penn Township. The South Western Mustangs led the Eagles at the half, 12-14.

Week 2 YAIAA football scores

Central York 14, Cumberland Valley 0: Carter Vaughn wasn’t the first option most of the night, but he had his number called at the most pivotal moment of the game.

Central York faced third-and-6 with just over three minutes to play while clinging to a touchdown lead against Cumberland Valley Friday night. A first down would nearly ice the game, but the Panthers weren’t quite in range for a field goal if they didn’t convert.

The call in the huddle was a sideline pass to Vaughn – known more as a defensive back but also a jack-of-all-trades running back.

Central York running back Carter Vaughn carries the ball during a non-conference football game against Cumberland Valley at Chapman Field August 26, 2023 in Mechanicsburg. The Panthers won, 14-0.

“I was like, ‘I gotta get open and make this catch and end this game,” Vaughn said. “One thing led to another … “

Vaughn took the short pass from quarterback Brooklyn Nace 11 yards for a first down. Another big reception by Ethan Carlos set up the clinching touchdown run by Juelz Goff.

The 14-0 victory improved the Panthers to 2-0 with both wins coming on the road against Mid-Penn Commonwealth powerhouses.

But this game was much different than last week’s 45-35 win over Central Dauphin.

Central York's Ulonnam Ukattah (59) sacks Cumberland Valley quarterback Kaden Schoenly during a non-conference football game at Chapman Field August 26, 2023 in Mechanicsburg. The Panthers won, 14-0.

One week after Goff ran wild (284 yards, six scores) against the Rams, the Pitt commit was largely bottled up by the Eagles. He ended a 12-play opening drive with a short score but found himself stuffed numerous times as Central York went into halftime up just 7-0.

“He’s a great back and phenomenal kid,” Cumberland Valley head coach Josh Oswalt, who previously coached Central York, said. “We knew he’s their lifeblood. My guys stuck to our gameplan. We’re just not scoring.”

Cumberland Valley had a number of promising drives stopped short of the end zone. The Eagles missed a fourth-down conversion from Central’s 16-yard line in the second quarter.

Eagles senior running back Bryce Staretz and junior quarterback Kaden Schoenly (who entered in the third quarter) led another drive inside the 20 with under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. Central junior Tyler Frey came up with a huge pass breakup on a fourth-and-3 attempt and the Panthers scored the clinching touchdown on the following possession.

A wall of Central York players, including Trevor Wentz (58) and Jeremiha Hunter (44), pile drive Cumberland Valley return man Caiden Pines after a booming punt from Matthew Parker in a non-conference football game at Chapman Field August 26, 2023 in Mechanicsburg. The Panthers won, 14-0.

“We’re good against the run and physical up front but we got a little tired at the end and their back is a workhorse,” Central York head coach Gerry Yonchiuk said. “I like what (defensive coordinator) Mike (Cesarano) was able to do to keep seven or eight in the box and still stop that (fourth down) play.”

Central had its own frustrations on offense. Matthew Parker missed a 29-yard field goal in the first half. Goff had a touchdown run – where he shook off a blatant facemask – called back in the third quarter because of a holding penalty.

But while Panthers sophomore quarterback Brooklyn Nace showed his youth while taking a number of sacks, he still made those key throws on Central’s final drive. He finished 13-of-16 for 132 yards.

Goff rushed for 115 yards on 26 carries and caught four passes for 21 yards despite dealing with a nicked up ankle.

“(Cumberland Valley) did a heck of a job stopping Juelz but in the fourth quarter we got the plays we needed,” Yonchiuk said. “We put a lot on the linemen. Juelz was hurting and we told Carter we needed him to step up and make plays. Hats off to them because they played us tough.”

PSU vs. WVA: Will any former YAIAA stars play at Beaver Stadium Saturday? Maybe more than one

Manheim Township 56, Dallastown 0: Manheim Township scored on its first four possessions against Dallastown, who was celebrating the first game in their newly renovated stadium. Senior quarterback Hayden Johnson completed 11 passes for 173 yards and four touchdowns including a 5-yard strike to Landon Kennel that put him over 5,000 passing yards for his career.

Kennel finished with three catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, junior Declan Clancy paced the Blue Streaks with 51 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass.

Dallastown’s Michael Scott recorded statistics in all three major offensive categories as he completed a pass, caught a pass, and rushed for 38 yards on 6 carries.

Eastern York 32, Fairfield 0

Susquehannock 28, Littlestown 27 (3 OT): Michael Fox ran for two touchdowns in regulation and two more in overtime to score all four Warriors’ touchdowns. He finished with more than 220 total yards. Littlestown quarterback Alex Popoff opened the scoring on a keeper in the second quarter, and Colby Hahn forced overtime with an 11-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. After a scoreless first OT, Fox ran 8 yards to give the Warriors a short-lived lead, until Dylan Herr went in from the 1 to force a third overtime. This time it was Hahn who went in on a 10-yard touchdown, but the extra point was missed. Fox went in from the 2 and the try was good to lift the Warriors.

New Oxford 38, Gettysburg 20: For the fifth year in a row, the New Oxford Colonials opened the season 2-0. Brayden Billman had two interceptions and Clayton Neives ran 17 times for 131 yards, as the Colonials built a 31-7 halftime lead.

New Oxford's defense intercepted Gettysburg quarterback Brady Heiser on each of the Warriors' first two possessions, allowing the Colonials to dominate first quarter field position. By the time Brennan Holmes secured a diving touchdown catch in the end zone late in the first, New Oxford led 21-7.

Gettysburg started the second half with a 19-play, 97-yard drive that culminated in a Brady Heiser 1-yard touchdown run to give the Warriors some life. Preston Burnett led the way for Gettysburg with 122 rushing yards, 86 of them coming after halftime.

South Western's Austin Rollman (4) looks up after scoring a touchdown by reaching into the endzone during the second half of a game between South Western and Dover, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Penn Township. The South Western Mustangs won the game, 12-31.

Red Land 23, Northeastern 21

Red Lion 20, West York 6

York High 28, Hempfield 25: Najee Still connected with David Warde on touchdown passes of 73 and 7 yards to put the Bearcats in front for good early in the second half. Jakii Joseph returned an interception 37 for the score to pull York into an early tie with the Black Knights. Shavane Anderson gave York the lead for good with a 10-yard rushing TD.

South Western 31, Dover 12: The Mustangs are showing opponents they can’t focus on just one player in order to stop them. In addition to Gavin Fraim’s 32-yard field goal, South Western had touchdowns from four different players in the cross division battle. The teams were held scoreless in the first quarter, and traded touchdowns in the second. Garon Quillen and Noah Wentz scored for the Eagles and Logan Klinedinst and Cade Baumgardner did the same for the Mustangs. A pair of missed extra points was the difference in the 14-12 halftime lead. The second half was all Mustangs, as Owen Allen and Austin Rollman wrapped touchdowns around Fraim’s field goal.

Kennard-Dale 28, Spring Grove 21

Donegal 20, York Suburban 19: The Trojans held Donegal in check until the fourth quarter, only allowing Donavin White’s 20-yard score. After Donovan Alicea gave York Suburban a lead with two touchdowns in the first half, CJ Rissmiller increased the margin with a score to start the fourth quarter. James Turbedsky slipped over the end zone with under 6 minutes to play to pull the Indians within five. Tyler Sload gave Donegal their only lead of the game with a touchdown will just 89 seconds remaining.

Boiling Springs 21, Bermudian Springs 14: Tyson Carpenter threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Staub to give the Eagles an early lead, and a 20-yard pass to Jack Gautsch to pull them into a tie in the third quarter. That tie held up until Gage Hughes went the final yard for a Bubbler touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Susquenita 42, Biglerville 7

Lancaster Catholic 28, Delone Catholic 21: The Squires tried, but the hole Elijah Cunningham’s four touchdowns put them in was too great to climb out of. Cunningham scored on runs of 39, 1, 18 and 15 yards. Three came in the first half, as Lancaster Catholic took a 21-7 lead into the break. Braden Smith hauled in a 21-yard pass from Denver Ostrum to put Delone on the board in the second quarter. Gage Zimmerman bookended Cunningham’s fourth score with a 1-yard score and 90-yard kickoff return to keep Delone close.

Camp Hill 50, York Catholic 7

Columbia 40, Hanover 34: Joey Wilkinson and Jayden Stanfield each had two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to rally the Nighthawks. Gavin Trish threw both TD passes to Wilkinson.

Kutztown 42, York County Tech 7: Colton Nafe carried the ball 9 yards for the Spartans’ only score of the game. Kutztown returned an interception 30 yards and a fumble 20 yards for touchdowns.

Correspondents Leif Johnson and George Marinos contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: YAIAA football: Blowouts to triple overtime in Week 2 games