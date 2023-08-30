YAIAA football predictions for Week 2: Join our live conversation

Let's talk YAIAA football!

Join YDR sports reporters Matt Allibone and Shelly Stallsmith and photojournalist Dan Rainville on Twitter Spaces Wednesday at 7 p.m. for a conversation about all things YAIAA football.

Matt, Shelly and Dan will recap the opening week of football and make predictions for Week 2 ... listeners can weigh in with their picks, too!

Find the Twitter Space every week at Matt Allibone's Twitter account, @bad2theallibone.

YAIAA football Week 2 preview: Star running back has stunning start, Rose Bowl takeaways and more

Season preview: Think you know York-Adams fall sports? We have them covered from A to Z

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: YAIAA football predictions for Week 2: Join our live conversation