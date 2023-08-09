These YAIAA defensive football players will be intimidating offenses in 2023

Offensive stars tend to make most of the headlines in high school football.

That has certainly been the case in the YAIAA in recent years — with players like Beau Pribula, Jahiem White and Kenny Johnson putting up big numbers and earning big-time offers.

And some of the league's top defensive players have also graduated — including all three of last year's divisional Players of the Year.

But there are still some big-time performers on the defensive side of the ball. Here are five YAIAA football players to watch this season at each position group.

Defensive line

Michael Hershey, Spring Grove, sr.

Spring Grove defensive lineman Michael Hershey drops Waynesboro's Brian Benedict (33) in the backfield for a loss of one yard during a non-league home game on Friday, August 26, 2022, in Jackson Township.

Perhaps the league's best overall player. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive end had 59 tackles, eight sacks and six tackles for a loss last season. He's verbally committed to play offensive line for the University of Maryland.

Ayden Wysocki, South Western, sr.

Dallastown quarterback Dylan Lease (9) manages to slip out of a tackle from South Western's Ayden Wysocki (61) during the first quarter of a YAIAA Division I football game on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Dallastown.

He didn't make many headlines, but coaches around the league all knew how good Wysocki was last season. The 6-foot-1, 250-pounder could play end or tackle on defense and frequently disrupted opposing offenses. He had 73 tackles, four sacks and 10 tackles for a loss last season and now leads a team hoping to make its third straight playoff appearance.

Dawson Zorbaugh, Susquehannock, jr.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Zorbaugh put up impressive numbers in YAIAA Division II as a sophomore. He led the Warriors with 78 tackles — including an astounding 18 for a loss — and four sacks. He was a first-team YAIAA Division II all-star at defensive tackle.

Jakii Joseph, York High, sr.

Central York's Carter Vaughn is tackled by York High's Jakaii Joseph. Central York defeated York High, 43-38, at Small Athletic Field in York, Friday, October 28, 2022. The win gave the Panthers the YAIAA Division I title.

He was a second-team all-star in YAIAA Division I last season at defensive end — finishing with 33 tackles and two sacks. He'll be one of the leaders on a defense that will need to have a big season following the graduation of a number of offensive stars.

Dakarai Dennis, Red Lion, sr.

Red Lion football players Dakarai Dennis (27) and Chris Price (14) pose for a photo during YAIAA football media day on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, in York.

He had 32 tackles and two sacks last season, earning honorable mention honors in YAIAA Division I. But the 6-foot-2 Dennis has potential beyond his slender frame at both defensive end and H-back. He brings a different dimension to the Lions than his older brother, Davante, a former 6-foot-6 defensive who had Division I opportunities but chose to play college basketball. "This one likes to hit you," Lions coach Jesse Shay said about Dakarai. "He arrives angry, and that's what I like about watching him play."

Linebacker

Domenic Grove, Central York, sr.

Central York's Domenic Grove (10) drops Red Lion's Elijah Morales at the line of scrimmage during a YAIAA Division I football game at Central York High School on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

He was a vacuum cleaner for the Panthers last season — racking up 147 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and three sacks. He had 18 tackles in a playoff win over York High. He'll be one of the most experienced players on a defense featuring eight returning starters this season.

Zach Townsend, Dover, sr.

Dover's Zach Townsend takes the ball at a football game at Northeastern on Friday, August 26, 2022.

The outside linebacker led the Eagles with 103 tackles during their 9-3 season last year. The first-team YAIAA Division II all-star had 12 tackles in a playoff win over Garden Spot.

Brayden Zirkle, Dover, sr.

Dover's Brayden Zirkle scores a touchdown during a YAIAA Division II football game against York Suburban at York Suburban High School, Friday, September 30, 2022. The Eagles won, 35-21.

Townsend's partner at the middle spot in Dover's defense. Also a starting tight end, Zirkle had 92 tackles last season and was also a first-team YAIAA Division II all-star.

Dominic Giraffa, Delone Catholic, sr.

One of a number of talented Giraffa brothers to come through the Delone program, Dominic led the Squires in tackles last season — averaging nearly seven per game. He was one of the top defensive players in YAIAA Division III last season.

David Clippinger, Red Lion, jr.

York High's David Warde (1) throws up a stiff arm on Red Lion's David Clippinger (24) while returning a punt at Small Athletic Field on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Red Lion dealt with a lot of injuries last season, but a lot of young players got playing time as a result. One of those was Clippinger, who made 54 tackles and forced three fumbles in just seven games played. He was a second-team YAIAA Division I all-star as a sophomore.

Defensive back

Saxton Suchanic, Central York, jr.

Central York's Saxton Suchanic just misses a pass that is caught by York High's Quentin Price for a touchdown. Central York defeats York High 51-44 in a District 3 Class 6A quarterfinal football game in Springettsbury Township, Friday, November 11, 2022.

He's just scratching the surface of his potential but should quickly become one of the best players in the league. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound junior has already gotten interest from Division I FBS schools including Penn State, Pitt and Syracuse. The dynamic playmaker had three interceptions last season including a 90-yard pick-six in a win over Hempfield.

Thomas Smyser, Dover, sr.

Dover's Thomas Smyser intercepts a pass. Dover defeats Garden Spot 40-21 in football in a District 3 Class 5A first round game in Dover, Friday, November 4, 2022.

He's also one of the best receivers in the league, but Smyser might be even better on defense. The 5-foot-10 senior had 61 tackles, four interceptions and one forced fumble last season, including a key pick in a playoff win over Garden Spot.

Carter Vaughn, Central York, sr.

He's a shade under 5-foot-8 but still was one of the top corners in YAIAA Division I last season. The second-team YAIAA Division II all-star had five interceptions for a dominant Panthers team. "He was lights out," head coach Gerry Yonchiuk said of the senior.

Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford, sr.

New Oxford's Idriz Ahmetovic (2) reacts after coming up with an interception during a YAIAA football game against South Western on Friday, September 9, 2022, in New Oxford.

The dynamic dual-threat will start at quarterback this season but has always been a playmaker on the defensive side of the ball. He led the YAIAA with seven interceptions last season and took one back for a touchdown as a corner back.

Zyan Herr, Littlestown, jr.

Littlestown's Zyan Herr (32) intercepts a Hanover pass to run a 77-yard interception return for the first touchdown of the game during the first half of a football game between the Hanover Nighthawks and Littlestown Thunderbolts, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Littlestown Borough. Littlestown was ahead at the half, 42-6.

The four-sport athlete is also a dynamic receiver (more than 700 yards last season) but he was one of the top corners in YAIAA Division III last season. He'll be counted on for a team coming off a 6-4 season but with a new head coach, Corey Bittle, taking over for longtime leader Mike Lippy.

Matt Allibone is a sports reporter for GameTimePA. He can be reached at 717-881-8221, mallibone@ydr.com or on Twitter at @bad2theallibone.

