Yahoo's Fantasy Football Busts 2018: Running Backs

Our fantasy analysts explain why there’s reason to be skeptical of Joe Mixon, Derrick Henry and Derrius Guice this draft season.

Risk management is fundamental to any fantasy football strategy. Hey, no one wants to endure heartbreak. Dodging potential potholes on the road to the virtual postseason is paramount to reaching title town. To help owners avoid pitfalls we’ll unveil our top bust candidates position-by-position throughout the week. Wednesday’s topic: Running backs.

Andy – JOE MIXON (23.2 ADP, RB14).The fantasy community seems pretty convinced that Mixon is close to a sure thing, that he’s guaranteed 18-22 touches per game, with goal-line dominance included. We’re drafting him as a rock-solid RB2. Let’s please remember that Cincy’s line was nothin’ special last season (and isn’t a lock to substantially improve) and Mixon gained just 3.5 YPC running behind that group. Giovani Bernard is still very much in this team’s backfield plans, likely to receive 150-or-so touches. I’m not prepared to draft Mixon in a spot in which I need him to be a workhorse runner.

Brad – DERRICK HENRY (35.8 ADP, RB18). The Arnold Schwarzenegger in Tennessee’s “Twins 2” backfield won’t flex the competition compared to his DeVito complement. For the past two seasons, fantasy owners have waited with bated breath for Henry to arrive. His blend of brutish power/size and surprising dexterity conjure memories of former New York Giant Brandon Jacobs. Last year, his 18.7 missed tackle percentage and 3.2 YAC/att, which ranked No. 2 among all qualifying rushers according to Pro Football Focus, are precisely what he brings to the table. Behind a Titans offensive line most feel is a top-10 run-blocking unit, many within the fantasy community are convinced he’s top-15 material, at a minimum, a certifiable steal at his top-40 ADP.

With Dion Lewis in the fold, however, it’s unwise to bestow fantasy greatness on the former Heisman winner.

Story Continues

Little known fact, the 5-foot-8, 195-pound Lewis, then with New England, posted the same YAC/att as Henry and ranked No. 1 in elusive rating in 2017. He was highly effective inside the red-zone (20 atts inside the 10, six TDs scored) and notched a 56 percent success rate on rush attempts and 60 percent success rate on receiving plays (h/t Sharp Football Stats). In other words, there’s no guarantee Henry will dominate touches near the goal line. Toss in Lewis’ superior usage as a pass-catcher and it’s plausible he sets the fantasy pace among Titans RBs in .5 PPR. Circumventing Henry for Lewis or other options (e.g. Jay Ajayi, Rex Burkhead or Royce Freeman) 10-25 picks later is the recommended move.

Dalton – LESEAN MCCOY (27.3 ADP, RB16). He was on my overvalued list even before all the off-field concerns, which could prove significant, so let’s concentrate on the football problems with McCoy. He’s 30 years old, is approaching 2,200 career carries and has to deal with arguably the worst offensive unit in football, highlighted by a dire looking QB situation (but the dreadful O-line and wide receivers shouldn’t be overlooked either). McCoy has had durability concerns in the past, and he’s already expressed a desire to lessen his 2018 workload in an effort to prolong his career.

The Bills situation limits McCoy’s upside even if he somehow manages to stay healthy and in a workhorse role coming off a 370+ touch season (his first full one since 2014) and now on the wrong side of 30. There are too many red flags here (he finished 45th out of 53 RBs in elusive rating last season). I didn’t have McCoy as a top-12 fantasy RB even before the threat of a season-long suspension, so he’s not in my top-20 now.

Matt – DERRIUS GUICE (32.8 ADP, RB17). The nation’s capital holds an offense filled with fantasy bargains. Alex Smith is a potential value at quarterback and could crack the top-15 at the position. All of the pass-catchers come at a discount price. The clear outlier in terms of fantasy cost is Derrius Guice, who typically flies off the board in the third round.

Washington is a balanced offense ranking 15th, eighth, 19th and 15th in passing play percentage over the last four years. Given that they’re middle of the road in pace (18th in 2017), they don’t provide a system that raises all tides. While Jay Gruden wants to employ a power run game to go with his west coast passing attack, a subpar defense frequently forces the team to the air mid-game. It was those exact situations that led to the discovery of Chris Thompson. The receiving back dynamo ran over 18 routes per game last season and is a true featured weapon, not just a safety valve, of that offense. It’s not a given but if Thompson is healthy, it’s safe to assume Guice won’t slice much meat off the receiving bone. He’d be rendered a two-down back on a team that isn’t projected to control many of their games. While his season-end numbers are bound to look solid, the lack of passing game work would make the journey to get there one filled with turbulence.

Getting exposure to this offense is a wise move. Just do so by rummaging through the clearance aisle, not idealizing the high-prices of the window items. Guice isn’t a confident fade, given his offensive line and strong college pedigree, but he’s one to pass on at cost.

Follow the Yahoo fantasy football crew on Twitter:Andy Behrens,Dalton Del Don,Brad Evans,Matt Harmon,Liz Loza,Scott PianowskiandTank Williams

More from Yahoo Fantasy Sports