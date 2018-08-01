Yahoo's 2018 Fantasy Football draft kit: Rankings, sleepers, busts and more
With Fantasy Football season ramping up, we’re here to help you get ready for the biggest day of the year … your draft! We’ve rounded up advice from our award-winning group of fantasy analysts, so you can dive into all our great content and be ready when you’re on the clock.
Whether you’re playing Fantasy Football for the first time or a seasoned pro looking to add another title to your trophy case, our draft kit will provide a guide to 2018 sleepers, busts, breakout candidates and so much more.
[Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues are open: Sign up now for free]
If you’re looking for a quick way to prep before making your picks, check out our rankings or try a mock draft. Practice makes perfect.
We’ve also listened to your feedback and made two changes to the Yahoo Fantasy Football default settings to create an even better experience:
1. We’ve moved to a half-point-per-reception as the scoring standard
2. There will be a FLEX position, replacing a third receiver spot in your lineup
You can still customize your league settings, but make sure you consider format when prepping for your draft. The only way you’ll miss out is if you don’t play. So sign up now and let the draft season begin.
Note: This page will be updated as we continue to preview the upcoming season.
Where to start your draft prep
