Yahoo's 2018 Fantasy Football draft kit: Rankings, sleepers, busts and more

With Fantasy Football season ramping up, we’re here to help you get ready for the biggest day of the year … your draft! We’ve rounded up advice from our award-winning group of fantasy analysts, so you can dive into all our great content and be ready when you’re on the clock.

Whether you’re playing Fantasy Football for the first time or a seasoned pro looking to add another title to your trophy case, our draft kit will provide a guide to 2018 sleepers, busts, breakout candidates and so much more.

[Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues are open: Sign up now for free]

If you’re looking for a quick way to prep before making your picks, check out our rankings or try a mock draft. Practice makes perfect.

We’ve also listened to your feedback and made two changes to the Yahoo Fantasy Football default settings to create an even better experience:

1. We’ve moved to a half-point-per-reception as the scoring standard

2. There will be a FLEX position, replacing a third receiver spot in your lineup

You can still customize your league settings, but make sure you consider format when prepping for your draft. The only way you’ll miss out is if you don’t play. So sign up now and let the draft season begin.

Note: This page will be updated as we continue to preview the upcoming season.

Where to start your draft prep



– Rankings: Overall top 200 | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Defense | Kicker

– Sleepers: Quarterbacks | Running backs

– Post NFL Draft Mock: Rounds 1-2 | 3-4 | 5-6 | 7-8 | 9-10

– Why you should consider an auction draft

– Best and worst of an experts’ auction

– Mock Draft now: Get ready for the real thing

– Ways to play: Join or create league | NFL Yahoo Cup | Pro Leagues

– Other tips: Setting a lineup | Most popular team names

Expert Analysis

Searching for QB draft values

Tiered quarterback rankings

Maximizing value when drafting in .5 PPR

Top training camp position battles

Which offensive lines can unlock RB bargains?

Ranking pass protection for every QB

Mining for running back buys and fades

Undervalued and overvalued receivers

Rookie dynasty three-round mock

Five favorite rookies

Don’t sleep on these rookies

Fantasy Power Rankings: Team-by-team previews



No. 32 Bills | No. 31 Dolphins | No. 30 Jets | No. 29 Ravens | No. 28 Raiders | No. 27 Browns | No. 26 Colts | No. 25 Redskins | No. 24 Bears | No. 23 Titans | No. 22 Jaguars | No. 21 Cowboys | No. 20 Bucs | No. 19 Bengals | No. 18 Broncos | No. 17 Niners

Booms and busts for every AFC team



AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots

AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers

AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders

AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans

Booms and busts for every NFC team

NFC East: Cowboys | Redskins | Giants | Eagles

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC West: Cardinals | 49ers | Rams | Seahawks

NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints