Yahoo's 2017 Fantasy Football draft kit: Rankings, sleepers and more

Whether you’re playing Fantasy Football for the first time or a seasoned pro looking to add another championship to your trophy case, Yahoo Sports is here to help you get ready for the 2017 NFL season with our Fantasy Football Draft Kit.

We have advice from some of the top fantasy analysts in the business, including the most accurate expert for draft rankings from last season. If you’re wondering how to sign up to play, we have you covered there, too.

[Now’s the time to sign up for Fantasy Football! Join for free]

Looking for a quick way to prep before making your picks, check out our rankings or try a mock draft because practice makes perfect. Want to dive deeper, we’ve rounded up all our tips below so you can study and come out ahead of the competition.

The only way you’ll miss out is if you don’t play. There are two options for getting started: Joining a league or starting your own, either of which can be done on our award-winning mobile app for iOS or Android as well as on desktop. So sign up now and let the fun begin.

Note: This page will be updated as we continue to preview the upcoming season.

Where to start your draft prep
Overall top 200 | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Defense | Kicker 
-Printable cheat sheets: Top 200 | Positional ranks | PPR top 200 | Positional PPR ranks
One sleeper for all 32 teams
-PPR: Rankings | Late-round targets | 10 players to target
-Expert Mock Draft: Rounds 1-2 | 3-4 | 5-6 | 7-8
-Overrated, underrated and safe picks: 1-20 | 21-40 | 41-60 | 61-80 | 81-100 | 101-120 | 121-140
-Mock Draft now: Get ready for the real thing
-How-to guides: Join or create leagueDraft your team | Set lineupPlaying Survival | Team name

Positional previews
-Sleepers: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs
-Busts: QBs | WRs | RBs
-Breakout candidates: RBsWRs
-Lottery tickets: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs
-Position tiers: QBsRBs | WRs
-Injury risks: 10 RBs to draft with caution | WRs to avoid
-Player debate: Howard vs. Freeman vs. AjayiHilton vs. Baldwin | Newton vs. Mariota | McCoy vs. Gordon | Bryant vs. Baldwin

Video advice
Tips for first-round picks: 1st pick | 2nd pick | 3rd pick | 4th pick | 5th pick | 6th pick |
7th pick | 8th pick | 9th pick | 10th pick | 11th pick | 12th pick | 13th pick | 14th pick

Preseason observations
Fantasy winners from Week 2
Fantasy losers from Week 2
Players on rise, fall after Week 2
Fantasy winners and losers from Week 1 of preseason

Expert analysis
Rebound candidates and post-hype sleepers
Players rising, falling and under the radar
Look past buzzy names for bargains | Part II
Elliott’s suspension casts doubt about fantasy value
Trade to Rams shifts value for Watkins
-Seven players one fantasy expert loves the most
-All-Upside Team: Players who can win titles
-All-Avoid Team: Cowboys Bryant tops list
-Stock report: Players on the rise | Luck among guys trending down
Lions’ Abdullah among more debated players
Buying the hype on Pryor?
How will Cutler impact Dolphins WRs?
Three players worth reaching for Part I | Part II
Gronkowski headlines players to fade
Montgomery is top RB catch after big names are gone
Eight things fantasy players should monitor
Inside look at strategy and gaffes from expert auction
Biggest offseason moves that will impact fantasy in 2017
Does Cardinals’ Johnson become a 1,000 yard rusher, receiver?
Michael Thomas is your must-have WR this draft season
Top rookies set to make an impact

Advanced analytics research
Guide for zeroRB draft strategy
Efficiency stats point to two draft bargains
How to value RBs with specialized role
Trying to make sense of Patriots backfield
Fantasy’s best WR draft value
Stats to guide you to a QB bargain
Finding value and avoiding busts at WR
Draft philosophy for avoiding busts at RB and WR
Woodhead has RB1 potential in PPR leagues
Case for avoiding Broncos RB Anderson

Fantasy Power Rankings
No. 32: Jets | No. 31: 49ers | No. 30: Browns | No. 29 Rams | No. 28 Ravens | No. 27 Bears | No. 26 Vikings | No. 25: Lions | No. 24: Broncos | No. 23: Jaguars | No. 22: Bills | No. 21: Eagles | No. 20: Dolphins | No. 19 Colts | No. 18 Chiefs | No. 17 Washington |
No. 16 Giants | No. 15 Titans | No. 14 Chargers | No. 13 Panthers | No. 12 Texans | No. 11 Cardinals | No. 10 Raiders | No. 9 Bucs

[Pick One Winner A Week. Play Survival Football for chance at $100K]

Pressing Fantasy Questions for AFC teams
AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots
AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers
AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders
AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans

Pressing Fantasy Questions for NFC teams
NFC East: Cowboys | Redskins | Giants | Eagles
NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings
NFC West: Cardinals | 49ers | Rams | Seahawks
NFC South: BuccaneersFalcons | Panthers | Saints