Yahoo Sportsbook Daily: Ravens at Raiders preview, Week 1 bad beats

Subscribe to Yahoo Sportsbook Daily

The NFL season is finally underway! Frank Schwab is here to recap the worst beats from the packed football slate. We would like to personally apologize to everyone on the 49ers as their matchup with the Lions could end up as the bad beat of the season...

We also preview the electric opening Monday Night tilt that pits the Baltimore Ravens against the home Las Vegas Raiders. Will the raucous Allegiant Stadium play a factor?

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts