Yahoo Sportsbook Daily: Bad Beats & Lions at Packers preview

Frank Schwab returns to look back at the weekend that was before previewing the Monday Night Football matchup. The Detriot Lions and Green Bay Packers enter week both 0-1. We saw a lot of disappointing NFL teams bounce back earlier in week 2, will the Packers or Lions get off the mat? Create a BetMGM account and place your first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If your bet loses, you get your bet amount, up to $1,000, added back to your account in free bets. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. . Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOO to get started or use promo code YAHOO when making your first deposit.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts