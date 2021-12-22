Yahoo Sportsbook Daily - 12/22/2021 - Christmas week bowl extravaganza

Nick Bromberg is back to bring you through all the college bowl game action through the holiday weekend. Learn about the line, the over and the movement and where the action is going with the Armed Forces Bowl, the Frisco Football Classic, the Gasparilla Bowl, the Hawaii Bowl and the Camellia Bowl.

NICK BROMBERG: Welcome to "Yahoo Sportsbook Daily." It is Wednesday, December 22, 2021, and I am your betting guide, Nick Bromberg. It is Christmas bowl week. Let's get rolling with every game before the weekend.

Wednesday we've got the Armed Forces Bowl, Army and Missouri. Army's now a 6 and 1/2 point favorite. The over/under here is 54 and 1/2. 70% of the bets, 80% of the money is on Army.

Mizzou is just 3 and 9 against the spread this season, 7 overs, 5 unders. Army is .500 against the spread this season, 5 overs and 7 unders.

Army, as you know, loves to run the football. Mizzou's rush defense was terrible at the beginning of the season. A toddler could have run for 150 yards.

Star Mizzou running back Tyler Badie will also not play in this game. The line has shifted 3 points in Army's favor because of that. The Black Knights were 3 and 1/2 point favorites before that news.

I am taking the under 54 and 1/2 points. As a Mizzou alum, I would love for the Tigers to cover, but I have no confidence in that happening.

Thursday, the Frisco Football Classic. This was the game that was added to the schedule so that every bowl-eligible team in 2021 could play in a bowl game. Miami-Ohio favored by 3 against North Texas. The total here, 54 and 1/2 points.

North Texas, 9 and 3 against the spread this season, 4 overs, 7 unders, and a push. Miami 5 and 7 against the spread, 6 overs, 6 unders.

80% of the money, 60% of the bets is on North Texas. North Texas closed on a winning streak to get to a bowl game this year. I think that continues. Give me the Mean Green plus 3.

And Thursday night we've got an in-state battle in the Gasparilla Bowl, UCF against Florida. Gators favored by 7. The total here, 56 and 1/2 points. Bets are split evenly on this 50-50. UCF just 4 and 8 against the spread, 8 overs, 4 unders. Florida 3 and 9 against the spread, 5 overs, 7 unders. Someone's going to have to cover in this game unless it's a 7-point game.

Florida quarterback Emory Jones will play before he transfers to his new school. I think UCF is going to be fired up for this game because they want to be the big dogs in the state. Give me UCF plus 7.

In our annual Christmas Eve tradition on Friday night, the Hawaii Bowl which, of course, features Hawaii. Hawaii is hosting Memphis. Tigers here 8 and 1/2 point favorites. The total 55 and 1/2 points. Memphis just 4 and 8 against the spread, 5 overs, 7 unders. Hawaii is 5-7-1 against the spread, 6 overs, 7 unders. 80% of the money, 90% of the bets are on the Tigers.

Hawaii is missing starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and starting running back Dae Dae Hunter. Both are in the transfer portal. There's a lot of internal strife going on at Hawaii under coach Todd Graham. I know they're hosting this game, but give me Memphis minus 8 and 1/2 in this one.

And on Saturday, Christmas Day, the Camellia Bowl, Ball State-Georgia State. Georgia State favored by 5 and 1/2 points in this one. Total here is just 50 and 1/2. Georgia State is 8 and 4 against the spread this year, 6 overs, 6 unders. Ball State just 4 and 8 against the spread, 3 overs, 9 unders.

90% of bets and the money on Georgia State. I like the over in this one. Give me over 50 and 1/2. I think there will be a fourth over in a Ball State game this season.

So to recap, on Wednesday, under 54 and 1/2 in the Armed Forces Bowl between Army and Missouri. On Thursday, North Texas plus 3 in the Frisco Football Classic. UCF plus 7 in the Gasparilla Bowl. Friday, Christmas Eve, Memphis minus 8 and 1/2 in the Hawaii Bowl. And on Saturday, Christmas Day, over 50 and 1/2 in Ball State and Georgia State in the Camellia Bowl.

