Yahoo Sports' top 2020 NFL draft prospects, No. 38: Colorado WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

38. Colorado WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

6-foot-1, 227 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.98

TL;DR scouting report: Injuries mar his projection significantly, but Shenault is an unusual, game-changing playmaker when healthy

The skinny: Shenault was a 3-star Rivals recruit out of DeSoto (Tex.) High School, helping the team to a 16-0 mark and the Class 6A Division II state title as a senior. He committed to the Buffaloes over options such as Alabama, LSU and other big programs.

As a true freshman in 2017, Shenault had only seven catches in 12 games, but heaveraged 24.0 yards per catch and scored on his first college touch, returning a fumbled punt 58 yards for a touchdown against Texas State. The Buffaloes knew they had something interesting on their hands when Shenault was a standout at their spring game in 2018. That’s when he pulled this off:

The stop-and-start ability is tremendous.

In 2018, Shenault led all FBS wide receivers at 9.6 catches per game, totaling 1,011 receiving yards despite playing in only nine games (three missed because of foot and shoulder injuries). He also added five rushing TDs on a mere 17 runs.

Last season, Shenault missed spring practice following foot and shoulder surgery and started the regular season slowly, especially after suffering a core muscle injury against Arizona State. But he finished strong, totaling 764 yards receiving and 161 rushing with six total TDs in 11 games.

Shenault, who turns 22 years old in October, attended the NFL scouting combine but had his event cut short following his first 40-yard dash attempt (4.58 seconds), when he aggravated the core muscle injury. He underwent surgery to repair it in early March and is expected to be cleared for action in April or May.

Upside: Rare athletic specimen with acceleration not typically seen in players with similar builds. Rocked up like a tailback but has the straight-line burst and sudden open-field movement skill of a receiver. Ridiculous power — has squatted more than 500 pounds and power cleaned 350 pounds. Tested in the 4.4-second range on the 40-yard dash when healthy.

Outstanding size-speed combination. Highly physical and competitive — enjoys running through people as much as he does running by them. Also elusive — can make would-be tacklers miss with hesitation and change of direction. Terrific ball skills — strong hands and competitive desire make him a 50-50 ball artist. Adjusts to off-target passes and can handle the heat (QB Steven Montez tended to throw with extra velocity at times).

Want the full Shenault experience? Turn on pretty much any tape from 2018, but especially the UCLA game. He did just about everything in that game. Count the white shirts bearing down on him — how did Shenault get this first down exactly?

Five Bruins defenders can't stop Shenault from making the first down.

Could benefit from the “Deebo effect” — teams that missed out on Deebo Samuel could view Shenault as a similar type of do-it-all difference maker. Outstanding versatility — lined up wide, in the slot, as a true tailback, wildcat QB and even as a tight end in 2018 (see Colorado State, Nebraska games).

Used on jet sweeps and end-arounds — great knack as a runner. Averaged 6.9 yards per carry past two seasons and earned first downs on 25 of his 39 rushes. “Where’s Waldo?” type of player. Could be tried more extensively as a kick returner — his one attempt in 2019 netted 54 yards.

Able to threaten all three levels of the defense. YAC beast who averaged more than 7.0 yards after the catch all three seasons and generated nearly 60 percent of his yards after the grab past two seasons.

Mentally and physically tough — has endured tragedy and battled through pain. Plays with warrior mentality and hate-to-lose outlook. Urgent runner who almost never goes down on first contact. Good ball security in his career — eight drops and two fumbles over three seasons.

Downside: Lengthy injury history. Has earned some “4” grades from NFL teams that grade health risks from 1 (no health concerns) to 5 (medical reject). Physical play style appears to have taken its toll on his body. Practice snaps and usage might have to be closely monitored.

Had several instances in 2019 where he’d come off the field after a hard tackle or sub in and out multiple times on a drive.. Best tape comes from the 2018 season, even with a few impressive games down the stretch last season.

Small hands and only average arm length. Straight-line speed has been questioned, even with injury-addled 40-yard dash — has a second gear but might not have a third. More build-up speed than shoot-out-of-the-blocks burst. Plays a bit heavy and might need to slim down a tad. Change of direction skill isn’t maximized without ball in his hands.

Developing route runner — still learning how to separate from press, even with good natural strength and physical hands. Not as effective last season working out of the slot. Inconsistent tracking deep balls. Must develop a deeper route tree.

Doesn’t appear to be a prototypical No. 1 wide receiver. Bulk of his production was manufactured — nearly two-thirds of his catches were within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage. Not as effective separating at the top of his routes. DBs would sit on his routes, waiting for the short stuff.

Drops haven’t been a consistent worry but will begin running before completing the catch at times. Blocking efficiency fluctuated significantly — appeared more hesitant in 2019 amid injuries. Will wildly throw a shoulder at times instead of squaring up defender and getting into his pads. Limited special-teams experience since 2017. Coming out early might have stunted his development, even with injury risk.

Colorado WR Laviska Shenault Jr. has endured quite a bit in his life. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Best-suited destination: The team that drafts Shenault must have a plan for him — considering everything from how to manage his workload to how to unleash and employ his rare gifts. In the hands of a creative play caller, Shenault could be a mismatch piece, and if he can buck the poor health of his past he has strong WR2 potential.

Among the teams we believe could be interested in Shenault’s services include the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets,

Did you know: His father, Laviska Shenault Sr., was killed (when Laviska Jr. was 10 years old) as he attempted to switch from the driver’s seat to the passenger seat on the side of the road. Two cars struck him after Laviska Sr. tried to swap seats with his wife, Annie, who was not hit in the freak accident.

Laviska Jr. has honored his father by not cutting his dreadlocks since that day. In fact, because of the rules put in place by his Texas high school’s basketball coach, Shenault was not allowed to play that sport.

But he did play football, of course, and it was a healthy distraction from a challenging childhood. Three years after the accident, Annie — a former basketball player at Duquesne — contracted West Nile virus from a mosquito bite, and it took her more than a year to walk properly again. After his father died, the family also lost its home.

Shenault Jr. persevered and turned himself into one of the best high-school players in his region, a fine college player and now an NFL prospect who could crack the first round. He said at the combine that his tough path to this point only has made him appreciate the potential payoff even more.

“My dad, I know he'd be proud,” he said. “It would mean the most to me because it wasn’t easy. I had a very long, bumpy road. I had to get everything the hard way, nothing came easy. And I had to put the time and the grind in. So, it would mean a lot to go first round.”

Shenault has many nicknames — among them "Viska," "Honcho" and "2 Live." But to his family Shenault often goes by “Junior.”

They said it: “I see myself being a star, honestly. I think I would be able to open up more space and just do things that the other receivers don’t do just because of my size and my ability.”

— Shenault on his NFL forecast

Player comp: Imagine a mashup of Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd — minus the hand sizes — and that’s kind of Shenault in a nutshell. The closest single player we could think of was JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Expected draft range: Late first round to late second, with injury uncertainty being the critical factor for his landing spot.

