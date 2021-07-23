Yahoo Sports Tokyo Olympics TV schedule: How to watch the opening ceremony

We've had to wait one full olympiad and one global pandemic since the last Summer Olympics, but the Tokyo Games are officially here.

After a year-long delay, the opening ceremony arrives on Friday at Tokyo's National Stadium, where thousands of the world's elite athletes will enter to kick off a Games like no other.

Outside of the athletes, staff and media, the stadium will be nearly empty. Thanks to the magic of time zones, the ceremony will begin at 6:55 a.m. ET. NBC will air the ceremony both live and on primetime via tape delay. The event will also be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Team USA basketball legend Sue Bird and baseball player Eddy Alvarez will be the United States flag bearers in the Parade of Nations. Also in attendance will be first lady Jill Biden, who is leading the official U.S. delegation in Tokyo.

The Olympics are officially here. (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

Those hoping to see actual sports on Thursday aren't entirely out of luck, but pickings are slim. Beyond a number of soccer and softball replays on NBC Sports Network, most of the televised live action for the day will come through rowing, archery, cycling and tennis.

Friday's action will take place across NBC for the opening ceremony, NBCSN, USA and the Olympic Channel. If you're looking beyond Thursday's slate, check out our complete viewer's guide or the full NBC Olympics TV listings.

6:55 a.m ET

Opening Ceremony, NBC

7:30 p.m. ET

Opening Ceremony (replay), NBC

Rowing: Qualifying Heats, USA Network

8:30 p.m. ET

Archery: Mixed team event, NBCSN

10 p.m. ET

Cycling: Men's road race, USA Network

Tennis: Men's and women's singles and doubles, Olympic Channel

