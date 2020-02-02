Yahoo Sports Super Bowl LIV live blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Chris Cwik and Shalise Manza Young

Welcome to the Yahoo Sports live blog of Super Bowl LIV. Throughout the night, we’ll be talking all things Super Bowl. That includes the pregame festivities, awesome plays and game updates, funny — or terrible — commercials, the halftime show and anything else associated with the game.

Join us — Chris Cwik and Shalise Manza Young — as we break down all the action as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers go at it. As usual, the Yahoo Sports NFL team will also be covering the game and writing off some of its biggest moments, so don’t forget to check out the NFL home page for more excellent analysis and commentary about Super Bowl LIV.

We’ll be back soon to get things started.

SMY: It’s just after 5 p.m. ET, which means the inactives for the game have been set. The biggest surprise of the 14 total is Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy. For all intents and purposes McCoy was Kansas City’s starter at the position: he’d played 13 games and started nine of those; he totaled 101 carries for 465 yards in the regular season, just behind the 111 carries and 498 yards by Damien Williams.

The rest of the inactives:

Kanas City

  • QB Chad Henne

  • OL Jackson Barton

  • OL Andrew Wylie

  • LB Darron Lee

  • CB Morris Claiborne

  • OL Ryan Hunter

San Francisco

  • QB C.J. Beathard

  • WR Dante Pettis

  • CB Dontae Johnson

  • TE Daniel Helm

  • LB Azeez Al-Shaair

  • WR Jordan Matthews

  • DL Kevin Givens

SMY: Stadium concession prices have been truly absurd for a while, and one of the reasons why some fans would rather watch games from home.

But in keeping with the high ticket costs, the prices inside Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday for food are only for those with a lot of disposable income. Check out this pic:

Popcorn is $15?!? For $1 more you can get a burger with fries, which is an actual meal.


