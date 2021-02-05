Yahoo Sports' picks for the winner of Chiefs-Buccaneers, and Super Bowl LV MVP

While most opinions seem to be split on who will win Super Bowl LV, ours are not.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet up Sunday, a game that can be live-streamed on the Yahoo Sports app. The Buccaneers won three straight road games in the postseason to get to the Super Bowl, which will be in their own stadium. They were led by Tom Brady, making his 10th Super Bowl appearance, a bunch of offensive stars and a top-10 defense.

The Buccaneers are a fantastic team and have had a wonderful season, but it’s hard to pick against the Chiefs. Here are the picks for Super Bowl LV from our experts:

(Yahoo Sports graphic by Amber Matsumoto)

Before the season, six of our eight writers picked the Chiefs to win it all. It shouldn’t be a surprise there’s a near consensus for Sunday’s game.

The defending champions went 16-1 in games that Patrick Mahomes started. Their offense is very good and the defense has been a bit underrated.

It should also be little surprise that one player dominated the picks for the game’s MVP.

(Yahoo Sports graphics by Amber Matsumoto)

Mahomes has taken over as the face of the NFL. His first season starting for the Chiefs, he won an MVP award. His second season, he won a Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP. If he wins another title and another MVP, as a majority of our experts are predicting, we might be looking at the start of a new dynasty.