Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast: Week 2 Sunday Night Freestyle – Mahomes is the real deal

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts

The NFL’s second week is in the books and we have some surprise undefeated teams (the Dolphins and Buccaneers), some surprise winless teams (the Steelers and Texans) and some teams that look like the real deal (the Chiefs and Jaguars).

On this week’s Sunday Night Freestyle, Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson give their quick-hit reactions to each game from the Week 2 slate, from the epic tie game in Green Bay to Vontae Davis’ surprise half-time retirement to the dirty hit on Cam Newton.

Remember to subscribe, rate and review on your podcast app of choice. Terez and Charles will be back on Tuesday to cover the Monday night football game, Josh Gordon’s impending trade and their most anticipated games heading into Week 3.

Follow Terez on Twitter @TerezPaylor

Follow Charles on Twitter @CharlesRobinson