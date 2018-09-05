Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast: Why Nike's Colin Kaepernick campaign will be a success

Colin Kaepernick made an appearance at the U.S. Open this week. (Getty Images photo)

Everyone’s talking about, what else? Colin Kaepernick and Nike. Charles Robinson and Terez Paylor open the show talking about the research the shoe giant did before taking what everyone else assumes was an ill-advised decision.

Also on today’s show:

• With the season about to start, Terez and Charles issue their Super Bowl picks as well as the team who will be picking No. 1 next spring.

• The general consensus is that the Bears won the Khalil Mack trade and the Raiders lost. But will that end up being true?

• Taking apart the Le’Veon Bell situation in Pittsburgh

• An interview with NBC analyst Rodney Harrison about the impact of the new helmet rule on defenders and why he supports it despite his reputation as one of the game’s hardest hitters.

“Absolutely I support it,” Harrison told Paylor on the podcast. “And I was the most fined player in NFL history with over $300,000 in fines. And I totally, totally get it. Because it’s all about quality of life. Let me tell you: Making millions, winning Super Bowls, being All-Pro, that does not matter if you don’t have the quality of life. If you’re waking up and you’re not feeling good … I golf with guys who have the head injuries, the concussion symptoms and things like that. It’s no fun seeing some of your buddies struggle.”

• A preview of Thursday night’s opener between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

